Budget 2021 plans will assume messy Brexit and 10pc jobless rate next year

The economic hit from the Covid pandemic will not be as bad as previously estimated, but the effects combined with a disorderly Brexit will have a significant impact on the Irish economy, according to the Department of Finance.

The size of the economy is expected to shrink by 2.5pc this year in gross domestic product terms and growth next year will not be enough to bring it back to pre-Covid levels. The relatively small hit is a result of the strength of multinationals including in the pharma sector.

Using a measure of modified domestic demand that better reflects what’s happening within the Irish economy including the jobs market, the decline will be much a bigger 6.5pc this year.

While the hit from Covid-19 on GDP is less than previously expected, the hit to the domestic economy has been severe including average unemployment of just under 16pc this year, and 10.7pc in 2021.

The Department’s macroeconomic forecasts will underpin Budget 2021 and have been endorsed by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the latest economic forecasts are based on an expectation of a hard Brexit – with Irish-UK trade being on World Trade Organisation terms and secondly, a widespread vaccination for Covid-19 vaccine will not be available.

"Under the assumption of a disorderly end to the transition period, there will likely be significant disruption to trade next year. GDP is projected to grow by 1.4pc, around three percentage points lower than it would otherwise be if a Free Trade Agreement was put in place," he said.

Meanwhile, the Covid pandemic will result, in all likelihood, in some permanent damage to the economy – so-called ‘scarring effects, he said.

"However, policy can help to minimise these. The forthcoming Budget will continue to provide counter-cyclical support to the economy and provide details on the Recovery Fund which is provided for in the Programme for Government."

Speaking at a press conference in Government Buildings, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said there would be approximately €900 million for use in spending negotiations between Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath and his Cabinet colleagues.

"He will be faced with many different demands that would be significantly ahead of that," Mr Donohoe said.

Mr Donohoe said the economy will grow by around 3-4pc next year if there is a trade deal between the EU and the UK.

He said the economy has performed better in 2020 than he had expected in April or May when the Department produced its original forecasts.

Mr Donohoe said the forecasts were based on the assumption that there will not be widespread vaccination programme available before the end of next year and on there being regional or county-based restrictions being imposed throughout the year.

