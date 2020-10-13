Budget 2021: ‘People at home are saying they have only gotten crumbs from the table’ - Pearse Doherty

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Finance Pearse Doherty has claimed the government have left many behind with the largest Budget package in the history of the state.

Speaking on RTÉ One, Deputy Doherty welcomed many of the measures in the budget but said some sections of society were forgotten about in the €17.75bn package.

“After all the billions of euros we have heard about today, the biggest package ever and all the rest of it, but people watching this at home are saying they have only gotten crumbs from the table and others are saying they have gotten nothing.

“If you are a renter then there is nothing in this Budget for you, the majority of pensioners were left behind; if you’re struggling due to the cost of childcare then there was nothing in this for you, either,” the Donegal TD said.

Doherty also levelled criticism at the government for not restoring the Pandemic Unemployment Payment to €350 and for not restoring the Wage Subsidy Scheme to over €400.

“There are businesses out there wondering if they can stay open this winter and wondering if they got the supports they need or a proper wage subsidy scheme and the answer is no.

“It will cost us a lot more if these jobs are lost permanently, so there is a lot more than could have been done. The scheme they have at the minute; there are no supports for employers that employ low income workers.

“The certainty that this government provided you is that if you are one of a quarter of a million people that lost their job this year, the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is going to be cut further at the end of January and then discontinued after that. That's not the type of support, solidarity and certainty we should have been given,” he said.

The Sinn Féin TD also said it was a big mistake for the government to withhold €3.5bn in a recovery fund that “they don’t know what they are going to allocate it to” and also criticised a lack of ambition in the Budget to expand social housing and to increase the number of hospital beds.

“The actual additional net social houses that are going to be provided over what was originally provided for is less than 600. The actual additional acute beds that will be delivered compared to what was forecast is just 107 and this is in a time of huge crisis in our health crisis,” Deputy Doherty claimed.

Online Editors