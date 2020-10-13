Budget 2021 live: as it unfolds

Welcome to the 2021 Budget Blog from Independent.ie

Throughout the day we will be providing the latest reaction and analysis to the Budget.

Since March Covid-19 has had a huge impact on the country’s economy. It will continue to do so in the coming months. In addition, Ireland is facing the risk of crash out Brexit. Much of the focus will be on how we pay for both. The big question is how long can the government keep propping up the economy?

The main event kicks off at 1pm:

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will begin delivering his Budget speech; this will be broadcast live on Oireachtas TV, with live updates here on our Independent.ie blog.

Online Editors