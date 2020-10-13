Budget 2021: ‘If this is a Covid Budget where is the right to sick pay?’ - Labour’s Ged Nash

The government has been accused of kicking the sick pay can down the road “when people need it the most” by Labour’s Ged Nash.

Deputy Nash said that while the government was “throwing money” at the business sector, grants and reliefs, “they have washed their hands of sick workers during a global pandemic.”

The Labour spokesperson on Finance and Public Expenditure & Reform delivered his stinging critique of the government on sick pay after Paschal Donohue announced his Budget earlier today.

“If this is a Covid Budget then where is the right to sick pay?

“This government is throwing money at the business sector, grants, reliefs, wage schemes and the like yet they are washing their hands of sick workers during a global pandemic.

“87pc of the public supports Labour’s statutory Sick Pay Bill and the acting CMOat the time, [Dr Ronan Glynn], as we know, has spoken about the importance of decent sick pay as a weapon against the virus.

“You have kicked this down the road for another six months when we need it now.”

Deputy Nash said the people of Ireland need action now on sick pay, “not next year when we could have a vaccine.”

Speaking later this afternoon on RTÉ, Deputy Nash said he had seen “papering over of cracks” that the pandemic has exposed in recent months and while he acknowledged the €4bn spend on the health service was significant, he said “we need to wait to see results.”

