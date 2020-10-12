Budget 2021: Help-to-Buy scheme to be extended until the end of 2021

AN extension of the Help-to-Buy scheme until the end of next year and a major social housing building plan are set to be announced in tomorrow's Budget.

But prospective home owners hoping for details of the Government’s promised Affordable Housing Scheme will have to wait until later in the autumn.

While the delivery of the scheme will be provided for in the Budget it’s terms and conditions are still being ironed out by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and his officials.

The Budget package secured by Mr O’Brien will include at least €500m in extra funding bringing total capital spending on housing to €2bn for 2021.

The 2021 target for new build social housing units is being increased to 9,500.

There will also be a boost in homelessness funding to around €218m next year.

However, the that details of the much-anticipated Affordable Housing Scheme are not expected to be announced until closer to the end of October.

Talks on the scheme are said to be ongoing in Government aimed at “making sure it’s done right”.

Affordability measures that are expected to be announced tomorrow include the extension of the Help-to-Buy scheme which had been due to expire at the end of 2020.

Now it will be extended to the end of 2021 under the same enhanced terms announced in the July Stimulus that allows home buyers to claim back up to €30,000 in tax from the cost of a new-build house or apartment.

Sources said the plan is for new Affordable Housing Scheme to be up and running in the middle of next year.

The scheme is set to include a shared equity arrangement for prospective homeowners where they buy a portion of a house with a bank loan and the State invests in the remaining portion of the cost.

The State’s share could be purchased later by the homeowner, paid back if the house is sold or the State could retain its share, under proposals previously outlined by Mr O’Brien.

He was challenged in the Dáil by Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin last week on why the Affordable Housing Scheme has not yet been announced.

Mr O’Brien said he was “absolutely committed” to delivering affordable housing solutions and said that the “detailed plans” would be informed by the Budget.

Other measures aimed at affordability in the Budget will include funding for the Serviced Sites Fund and the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF) which sees local authorities make investments in roads and other infrastructure to open up sites for development.

The delivery of social and private housing this year has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the lock-down that saw construction work halt on building sites.

The funding secured by Mr O’Brien will be used in a bid to exceed social housing delivery targets for 2021 which were announced just last week.

The Department of Housing published 2021 targets that would see 8,907 social homes built, a further 800 purchased and 2,450 leased along with further 10,000 Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) for people in rental accommodation.

The Irish Independent understands that the funds set to be allocated to the Department of Housing would allow for a new target of 9,500 direct-build social housing units.

Meanwhile, the HAP target is set to be increased to 15,000.

The €218m expected to go to towards tackling homelessness in 2021 is 31pc higher than the €166m sum that had been planned for 2020.

In the end spending on homelessness will hit €196m this year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around €22m more is to be spent next year with a focus on the ‘Housing First’ approach.

This sees individuals provided with a home and support services with the goal of seeing less people returning to homelessness.

Online Editors