Budget 2021: Covid Support Scheme is positive but could be a disincentive for businesses to stay open if they earn more staying closed - restaurateur

Restaurateur Michael Martin welcomed the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) but was concerned it could be a “disincentive” for some businesses to stay open, if they earn more closed.

Mr Martin, 40, started in business at Pacino’s restaurant and bar on Suffolk Street in Dublin city in 2007, just as the Celtic Tiger bubble burst.

The businessman came through the crash and is optimistic regardless of the pandession.

He welcomed the CRSS scheme - which will see businesses closed during the pandemic, paid up to €5,000 a week, depending on their 2019 turnover.

But he’s concerned that under the current Level 3 restrictions where restaurants can serve just 15 customers outside - some businesses could actually be earning more with the grant, if they closed.

“The grant aid is very welcome,” Mr Martin told the Irish Independent.

“But not everyone will qualify for it and for some, it may act as a disincentive to operate. “Businesses are paying staff and bills and they’re only currently able to serve a small number outside.

“Some may be better off closed and receiving the grant. It will be the most severely affected businesses, like the ‘wet’ pubs, who find this grant the best option.

“But restaurants without outside seating may be really struggling too and they may have to close and benefit from the subsidy.

“While others will have to make the choice of staying open, working hard and going against the grain.

“We are hoping to have normality in trading and open trading next year. Running a business under level 3 in Dublin is not easy.

“We don’t want to be in a position where it’s more favourable to close and have to let staff go, just to be more profitable.

“We will do our best to stay open. For me, it’s more important to be open and trading, for people to enjoy our food and know our product is here and we are operating.”

Mr Martin also welcomed the reduction of the VAT rate from 13.5pc to 9pc, saying this was a “great” measure to boost business.

“It’s a giveaway budget, rolled out via borrowing,” he said. “This budget was necessary to give people security in the months ahead.

“For now, it’s enough to see a positive ethos from the government. But from my view, we will have to wait and see how the economy fairs.

“Hopefully we will be in a better place soon and be able to run our businesses in a more normal environment.”

Mr Martin feels “fortunate to have gained” experience from the last recession, to enable him to feel better equipped to handle the current downturn.

Currently the restaurant is still serving customers outside but is like all other eateries, forced to adhere to Level 3 restrictions.

Mr Martin said Government assistance is still very much a necessity as the pandession is set to bite for some time.

“I feel like in many respects, we’re lucky to have the support the Government has provided, compared to other countries,” he said.

He also welcomed the fact the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) will be continued for the rest of the year while the Government is set to apply for almost €2.5bn to extend the initiative next year.

However, he felt more should have been done to bolster this scheme.

“The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) was helping with nearly 75pc of staff wages and now there’s been around a 24pc reduction - I’d like to see that reversed,” he said.

The restaurateur was delighted at the waving of commercial rates for the remainder of the year. It was something the industry had campaigned for.

“From a business point of view, I had wanted to see a waver on rates, so this is a positive for me.”

But there wasn’t anything encouraging immediately apparent on support for businesses paying rents.

“There’s an issue all over town on rent - there needs to be a plan on commercial rents from the Government,” he said.

“Landlords aren’t benefiting from any subsidies from the Government, during this crisis.

“There needs to be joined up thinking between the Government and landlords - maybe a subsidy for landlords.

“From a business point of view, we need to know how long the restrictions will go on for.

“We want to be open and trade but we aren't allowed to do so properly under the guidelines and restrictions.

“We need to have a debate how we’re going to live with this virus, long term. It's not going to work closing businesses, with the amount of staff involved and perishable goods in this sector.”

