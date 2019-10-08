Business Budget 2020

Tuesday 8 October 2019

Budget 2020: Who are the winners and losers this year?

Quick rundown of the winners and losers of Budget 2020

Julianne Flynn from Drumcondra with fellow Climate Change protesters pictured outside Government buildings as Budget 2020 is delivered to the Dail. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Sinead Ryan

Budget 2020 has been revealed... and so have the winners and losers. Here's a quick rundown of who's benefitting from Paschals' financial priorities this year.

WINNERS

1. Wealthy pensioners - lower drug and prescription fees, 56,000 new medical cards for higher earners.

2. First time buyers - Help2Buy scheme has been extended.

3. Self Employed - get a tax credit increase, SMEs get 5pc increase in tax credits for R&D.

4. Children -  free dental care (under 6), free GP care (under 8) and 1,000 more SNAs in schools.

5. Sports lovers -  our hosting for Euro2020 and Ryder Cup 2026 are expected to be part of the Government's plan to assist "major sporting events".

 

LOSERS

1. Motorists - paying €1.02-€1.40 more to fill their cars from midnight.

2. Smokers - paying 50c more per pack of cigarettes.

3. Social welfare - recipients aren't getting their €5 increase this year.

4. Cuckoo funds & commercial property transactions -  charged higher stamp duty (7.5pc) from midnight.

5. Taxpayers - don't get any reduction in income tax or PRSI.

