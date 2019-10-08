Budget 2020: Who are the winners and losers this year?
Quick rundown of the winners and losers of Budget 2020
Budget 2020 has been revealed... and so have the winners and losers. Here's a quick rundown of who's benefitting from Paschals' financial priorities this year.
WINNERS
1. Wealthy pensioners - lower drug and prescription fees, 56,000 new medical cards for higher earners.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
2. First time buyers - Help2Buy scheme has been extended.
3. Self Employed - get a tax credit increase, SMEs get 5pc increase in tax credits for R&D.
4. Children - free dental care (under 6), free GP care (under 8) and 1,000 more SNAs in schools.
5. Sports lovers - our hosting for Euro2020 and Ryder Cup 2026 are expected to be part of the Government's plan to assist "major sporting events".
LOSERS
1. Motorists - paying €1.02-€1.40 more to fill their cars from midnight.
2. Smokers - paying 50c more per pack of cigarettes.
3. Social welfare - recipients aren't getting their €5 increase this year.
4. Cuckoo funds & commercial property transactions - charged higher stamp duty (7.5pc) from midnight.
5. Taxpayers - don't get any reduction in income tax or PRSI.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Budget 2020: No extra fivers for pensioners but fuel and living alone allowance to rise
- Budget 2020: Petrol and diesel prices to be hiked tonight as €6 carbon tax increase takes effect
- Budget 2020: Boost for parents as early learning and childcare gets €54m
- €1.2bn package for possible no-deal Brexit at centre of Donohoe's Budget 2020