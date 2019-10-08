Budget 2020: Who are the winners and losers this year?

1. Wealthy pensioners - lower drug and prescription fees, 56,000 new medical cards for higher earners.

2. First time buyers - Help2Buy scheme has been extended.

3. Self Employed - get a tax credit increase, SMEs get 5pc increase in tax credits for R&D.

4. Children - free dental care (under 6), free GP care (under 8) and 1,000 more SNAs in schools.

5. Sports lovers - our hosting for Euro2020 and Ryder Cup 2026 are expected to be part of the Government's plan to assist "major sporting events".

LOSERS

1. Motorists - paying €1.02-€1.40 more to fill their cars from midnight.

2. Smokers - paying 50c more per pack of cigarettes.

3. Social welfare - recipients aren't getting their €5 increase this year.

4. Cuckoo funds & commercial property transactions - charged higher stamp duty (7.5pc) from midnight.

5. Taxpayers - don't get any reduction in income tax or PRSI.

