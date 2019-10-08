A MOTHER of two children with special needs said that the Government was taking carers for granted and added that she felt demeaned and disappointed by Budget 2020.

A MOTHER of two children with special needs said that the Government was taking carers for granted and added that she felt demeaned and disappointed by Budget 2020.

Budget 2020: 'They haven't changed anything, but nobody cares'- full-time carer Lisa Domican says Government is taking her for granted

Lisa Domican, who is the full-time carer for both of her children, said that the budget announcement reaffirms for her that the Government takes carers for granted.

Ms Domican, who said that the manner in which the carer’s allowance is measured is demeaning, had hoped that the Budget would reform how she is tested for her allowance.

READ MORE: The Brexit Budget: Donohoe presents Budget 2020 to the Dáil

Presently, she is means-tested based on her husband's income, something she had hoped would change in the budget. However, she said the Government was ignoring carers like her because they know she cannot go on strike for fear of her children's health.

"They haven't changed anything, but nobody cares - so why would they change anything?" she said.

"It just reaffirmed what I had suspected. We can't go and blockade the way the farmers are for beef prices, because it would put our children and the people we care for at risk. They know we can't withdraw our services. The people in these positions don't recognise the sacrifice it takes.

"They don't recognise us as an asset. A lot of people consider me a burden on the system and a scrounger and the fact that I have two adults with severe autism is my bad luck."

"They think we don't matter enough and there is no risk of us withdrawing our labour, and that's what it came down to," she continued.

Ms Domican’s son Liam (21) needs one-to-one support for almost all of the day. While Ms Domican says he is a "really lovely, clever young man", he has very high needs and some challenging behaviour when he's very stressed.

She said her daughter Grace (20) was "very beautiful and self-possessed". Grace is non-verbal and uses a picture communication system her mother developed for her called Graceapp. Grace also has premenstrual dysphoric disorder, a health problem that is similar to premenstrual syndrome, which means that for around 10 days of every month she can be very stressed, she cries a lot, and she can be aggressive.

Ms Domican drops Grace and Liam to adult education services in Dún Laoghaire and Milltown respectively every morning. After returning home by around 10.45am every day, she has to be back in the car again at 2.30pm to collect them.

The time she has alone in the house is dedicated to running the house. In the evening a carer comes toMs Domican’s home to watch a movie with Liam for an hour while she brings Grace, who can’t be left at home because of her epilepsy, for a walk.

Ms Domican, who is in her 50s, repeats this every day, but her allowance is based on the income of her husband, who has to live away from home for much of the week for work.

READ MORE: Budget 2020: What we know

Ms Domican, who moved to Ireland from Australia 19 years ago, said her receiving income based on what her husband earns is patronising and sexist. The people in power, she said, were not aware of the problems faced by regular people.

"I'm a full-time carer, that's my job. And yet from the state I get what is called a carer's allowance,” she said.

“So, 90pc of carers are female and it's basically saying that our place is in the home and we should be doing this anyway and we shouldn't be considered to be working independently.

“The word 'allowance' is very patronising. 'This is your pocket money, you get to do this because you are staying home and you are having a lovely time minding children instead of going out and getting a job where you would actually be recognised for the work you are doing.'

"There is not another job in the country where the staff would lose their income because their husband earns more. Fine Gael think that the market will solve everything and Fianna Fáil aren't that different.

"These people who have gone to Blackrock and to Belvedere and who have been privileged all their lives are the ones in the Dáil and while they're there, things will not change.

"I wanted medical cards for carers. If I want to go to the doctor, I have to use my husband's PRSI, so I basically have to get his permission and it's the same thing again.

"New year, same budget," she added.

READ MORE: Budget 2020: Boost for parents as early learning and childcare gets €54m

Online Editors