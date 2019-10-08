SCHOOLS are struggling to cover their day-to-day costs and the Government needs to invest more in education so parents don't have to cover the costs financially, a teacher has said.

SCHOOLS are struggling to cover their day-to-day costs and the Government needs to invest more in education so parents don't have to cover the costs financially, a teacher has said.

Budget 2020: ‘Schools are constantly under pressure’ - teacher calls for more funding so parents’ voluntary contribution could be scrapped

Aoife Counihan, a teacher in Gorey Community School in Co Wexford, says that government spending should be increased in Budget 2020, so that schools can afford the day-to-day running costs, without the need of voluntary contributions from parents.

The mother of two, who works as a business teacher in Ireland’s biggest school, called for higher Capitation Grants – funding based on the number of students in the given school.

“There will always be calls to increase investment in Education, to fund building additional schools in certain areas,” she said.

“Schools are constantly under pressure to meet the day-to-day running costs and it would be great if there could be an appropriate increase in Capitation Grants to schools at all levels so they are less reliant on Voluntary Contribution of parents.”

Ms Counihan, who lives in Shankhill Co Dublin, believes that prudence will be the key word of this budget, and there will be little deviation in funding in areas not associated with Brexit.

One area she would like to see a change brought about, however, is the payment of newly qualified teachers.

"Across the board, from a financial point of view it's quite challenging, based on what we earn and how affordable life is now,” she said,

"I think, until it's resolved, there will always be a disparity between newly qualified teachers and teachers who qualified pre-2011, there's pay difference and I think that that certainly should be resolved.

“The Department of Education should work towards making sure that ancillary staffs employed in our schools are paid appropriately and given reasonable working conditions."

Online Editors