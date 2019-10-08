Not reinvesting income from measures used to target drivers of obesity into the healthcare system is ‘mindless’ according to the HSE lead for obesity.

Not reinvesting income from measures used to target drivers of obesity into the healthcare system is ‘mindless’ according to the HSE lead for obesity.

Budget 2020: Not putting sugar tax and fast food VAT into HSE is ‘mindless’ says doctor

Dr Donal O’Shea (53) hit out at the government for not funding the prevention and treatment of obesity.

A sugar tax introduced last year has been very affective - as predicted - in that the companies very rapidly reformulated their products to reduce the sugar content and in addition to less sugar being in the drinks, people are buying less of them.

According to the consultant endocrinologist, the HSE are haemorrhaging money on the treatment of obesity complications, rather than preventing it in the first place.

“Last year’s budget introduced a sugar tax which has brought in in the region of €16m to €20m, and last year’s budget also put the VAT in the restaurant sector - which affects takeaways and fast food - back up from 9.5pc to 13pc,” he said.

“So, there’s a significant additional amount of money that has come in in the last year from measures that are fiscally targeting drivers of obesity and I fear that none of that will be identified to help resource the treating and prevention of obesity.”

“That would be a massive missed opportunity and it would just be a disaster from my point of view,” he continued.

“Obesity surgery is cost-saving to the health service very rapidly. By not doing it, we are continuing to accept a really high cost burden for treating the complications of obesity without treating obesity.

“If you treat obesity, you save money.

“You’re using money sensibly if you’re putting the income generated into measures to deal with the obesity problem, and if you don’t, and you stand there and mindlessly by not looking at areas that will actually save your health system money, it’s mindless behaviour.”

READ MORE: Budget 2020: 'You work more hours than everybody else, a 12-hour day would be a short one' - small business owner Larry Teeling

The Obesity Policy and Action Plan was launched in November 2016 and according to Dr O’Shea, appointed HSE lead for obesity two years ago, it has received very little funding since it was launched.

Paul Reid , the new Chief Executive of the HSE was brought in with the specific remit to restrain the finances and to operate within budget.

Dr O’Shea, whose wife Fionnuala is an anaesthetist, said he expects the budget to show no new funding for the HSE.

“I’m concerned that this budget is going to be the same-old, same-old. Existing Level of Services (ELS), no new services, without any thought,” he said.

“For health, that’s a particular challenge and their typical start point when they have to work within a budget is this dreaded ELS.

“That’s the ceiling. So, there will be no new services. You are providing the same level of service and so there will be nothing new in health.”

“That’s what we had last year, that’s what we had the year before and you typically don’t invest anything in that situation into public health,” he added.

“It doesn’t surprise me that the budget isn’t helpful to the healthcare system - even though Leo Varadkar is our Taoiseach and he was in the system himself.

“I wish it did surprise me. He wasn’t long enough in health.”

READ MORE: Budget 2020: 'I've had to sacrifice my social life; I get depressed and lonely'- social welfare allowance recipient

Online Editors