Budget 2020: Cuckoo funds to be targeted by a new €135m levy

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is to increase the tax on commercial properties by €135m in a bid to clamp down on so-called 'cuckoo funds'.

Budget 2020 will be delivered today with one eye on the immediate threat of a no-deal Brexit and another on the general election next year.

Carbon tax, which is set to rise at a rate of €6 per tonne, will be the most controversial element of the package.

The Irish Independent can reveal that €31m brought in from the tax will be ring-fenced to help the midlands.

Part of the €1bn Brexit package will be a new 'transition fund' to provide SMEs with support ranging from €200,000 to €1m.

The Budget will also include:

56,000 new medical cards;

€100m to reduce hospital waiting lists;

A €15,000 increase in the inheritance tax threshold;

Top-ups to home carers' and living alone allowances.

A 1.5 percentage point increase to commercial stamp duty (from 6pc to 7.5pc) will take effect from midnight. As a result, Mr Donohoe will have an extra €135m to redistribute in the form of small sweeteners for the electorate.

It will also allow the Government to argue that it has taken action against the mostly overseas funds that are buying residential property at record rates.

Mr Donohoe will also add to spending power by hiking the price of cigarettes by 50 cents.

Carers are to see their allowance increased slightly by €100 - but they will also be allowed to work outside the home for 3.5 extra hours next year. Currently, they are limited to 15 hours per week.

The Earned Income Tax Credit of €1,350 available to the self-employed is to be increased by €150.

There will be small adjustments to income tax thresholds to facilitate a 30 cent rise to the minimum wage.

The Irish Independent understands that the overall value of the Social Protection package will be between €150m and €170m.

This will be spent on a €3 increase in the Qualified Child Allowance, which currently stands at €37 for teenagers. The Living Alone allowance will be increased by €5 from March.

In one of the more eye-catching announcements, Mr Donohoe will order an analysis of the civil service work practices in a bid to assess whether more State employees could operate from outside Dublin.

While keen to avoid the word 'decentralisation', the minister plans to task officials with reviewing the potential for workers to be located in support offices at regional bases.

The study will assess the civil service's skills mix, technological adoption and geographical footprint.

The move comes on foot of demands from Independent Alliance Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran that Athlone and Sligo be considered as alternatives for civil servants who commute to Dublin.

Mr Moran was also involved in negotiating a new fund for the midlands, which will involve ring-fencing income from carbon tax increases.

Some €31m will be allocated to the region to help families become less dependent on fossil fuels for work and home-heating.

The plan includes €6m for up-skilling employees from Bord na Móna. Another €5m will be spent trying to repurpose bogs for tourism and other uses. And €20m will be allocated to retrofitting homes.

In a further bid to avoid a backlash against the carbon tax from the business sector, Mr Donohoe will introduce a tax rebate for hauliers. It will be limited to one year and will not be extended if a hard Brexit does not transpire.

In education, there will be a small amount of extra funding to try help resolve ongoing issues over the availability of places on school buses.

Health is to get a budget in the region of €16.5bn. This includes €60m to hire 1,000 more frontline staff in community between now and 2021. Fianna Fáil secured money for 100 disability therapists during its negotiations.

Some 56,000 more people aged over 70 will be eligible for medical cards on foot of changes to the qualifying criteria. Independent Alliance ministers Finian McGrath and John Halligan are taking credit for this move.

Transport Minister Shane Ross secured a concession on the inheritance tax, which will not now kick in until €335,000. There is a substantial fund for the tourism sector, under threat from Brexit.

