Business Budget 2019

Tuesday 9 October 2018

Budget 2019: Tax cuts, subsidies, grants and price hikes - all you need to know

As day breaks over Government buildings and people make thier way to work, what can middle income earners expect from Budget 2019. Picture; Gerry Mooney
As day breaks over Government buildings and people make thier way to work, what can middle income earners expect from Budget 2019. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe reviews Budget 2019 in his office in the Department of Finance ahead of today’s presentation to the Dáil. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Louise Kelly & Ailish O'Hora

The Independent.ie team will be with you as Budget 2019 is being revealed. Speculation on just how far Paschal can stretch the funds has been rife - but hopefully we'll have more pleasant surprises than just the colour of his tie.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Business Newsletter

Read the leading stories from the world of Business.

Also in Business