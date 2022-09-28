Besides Help to Buy, Paschal Donohoe has thrown some very small bones at very big problems

Budget 2023 is a series of missed housing measures that we badly needed to solve a mammoth crisis. It’s nearly 10 years old, getting worse not better, and now threatens our future prospects both socially and economically.

The backdrop is that recent revelations in this newspaper show that our latest ‘Biggest Ever Housing Plan’ is failing just like the previous biggest ever promise festival.

On the positive side the Budget’s biggie is the retention of Help to Buy until 2024. Without its introduction many schemes would not have been built. And as the price of building materials surges, it will again make that difference in keeping proposed schemes financially viable and getting sods turned. It should also help keep some builders focused on building homes for punters rather than for funds at a time when it is estimated that just 7,000 new homes per year are going to regular buyers with the funds now accounting for the bulk of purchases.

But other than Help to Buy, Budget 2023 is a collection of very small bones thrown from Paschal’s table at big festering issues – small landlords are now able to write off a small amount more on pre let expenses while their tenants are offered a miserable €500 per annum in tax relief in a year when average rents went up by three times that.

But there truly was nothing at all substantial to fix the big problems. While newspapers benefited from Vat relief and favourable rates were maintained for a hospitality sector accused of price gouging, why wasn’t there substantial Vat relief applied across the board for the homebuilding sector?

The cheaper houses are to build, the more will be built. And Government is taking more tax from house building this year than it did last year. How does that help?

Given that homebuilding materials prices have hiked so much in the last year, we could argue that the Government has been benefitting large in Vat on homes in the same way the ESB and gas suppliers have been making a killing on the recent huge price hikes. How about some windfall redress?

If we want to talk about favourable taxes, why was there no effort to address the elephant in the room: the big funds, currently sucking up homes, homebuilding resources, driving up land prices and rents and exporting that premium rental cash right out of the country by the hundreds of millions? And thanks to a long-standing goldilocks tax package laid on by the Finance Minister himself?

In contrast, the small mom-and-pop landlords who are providing rental accommodation for the non premium end continue to be crucified with tax

What we got was favourable talk about the big funds’ contribution to homebuilding in Ireland and murmurings of some sort of working group to maybe go and have a look, some time, at their massively favourable tax regime. Sort of. Eventually. Maybe.

The omission of tax change here is deliberate. Skewering small landlords while lathering up big funds is government policy. The message yesterday with no change was ‘this will continue’. And ‘what’s more, we want it to continue’.

In contrast, the small mom-and-pop landlords who are providing rental accommodation for the non premium end (eg, not shiny blocks with swings, and gyms in the common areas) continue to be crucified with tax. Their little bone from Paschal’s table was a doubling of pre let write-offs to €10,000. Whoop de hoo! That won’t keep them from making up one third of properties for sale as they exit the market, as they are doing now in some parts of Dublin. Substantial tax reliefs were required to encourage the last of them to hang in there. Where was it?

And five hundred quid for tenants is better than not getting five hundred quid. But the average rent in the State went up by 9.2pc in the year to Q1 2022. For someone renting in Dublin or Cork city that increase is akin to three to five times your €500.

This particular bone is likely more about hooking in erstwhile unregistered landlords to the tax net then it is about helping tenants.

A house being rented by an unregistered landlord for €3,500 per month with four people sharing will see four letters to going to Revenue with their landlord’s details. Catching an illegal landlord who has been ducked under the radar for five years will raise way more than that little gift will cost. And with many upfront landlords having left or leaving, the illegals now make up a bigger share of those remaining. We might as well get rid of them too.

Yesterday we also learned that home buyers will have to stump up to pay for the failings of the construction industry. The new tax on concrete products designed to raise €80m a year from the offending sector for the mica redress scheme will in reality be transferred to the developer and then to the homebuyer, which could cause up to €4,000 in price hikes for new homes.

Pyrite owners can at least be consoled that some of their woes will be paid for. Unlike the estimated 100,000 or so Celtic Tiger apartment owners that a government working group recently estimated would have to pay an average of €25,000 each to redress inherent fire safety problems at their blocks.

There were hints in July that they might also be recompensed. The failure of past governments to regulate their developer buddies (and race tent benefactors) will cost €2.5bn in remedial work in homes where children are now at risk from fire. Its omission yesterday tells them: “as far we’re concerned, you’re on your own.” As offending developers keep on building.