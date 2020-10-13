Behind the scenes of Budget 2021 - what you might have missed

Paschal and Michael appeared smiling easily and holding their bump in a promotional photograph issued by Government.

Soon it was being used on social media, with a caption beneath the choirboys as if the door had been opened to this: “Have you accepted Jesus Christ as your Lord and Saviour?”

But the first bit of “Bah, humbug” for the Xmas season was seen yesterday, much earlier than usual. And it had to do with the granting of the Christmas bonus to those on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), which one Minister referred to drily and slyly as “Pup-py love.”

Labour Party TD Ged Nash was having none of it. The use of the word bonus was “patronising and offensive,” he complained.

And just in case you thought you escaped lightly from yesterday’s package, be warned that there were coded warnings that all the borrowings to keep us afloat next year will eventually have to be paid back. And that means higher taxes.

Paschal’s version was: “This is not the time for an optimism unfettered to the reality of the challenge.” In other words, don’t imagine for one moment that they haven’t got your number.

This reporter can verified as much, after daring to move his desk in the conference centre. A few hours later two officials arrived, having apparently reviewed the videotape, to demand it be moved back again. And so it was seen to be done, a small illustration that officialdom never sleeps. You have been warned.





Reaching for Budget glory

The award for longest reach for a sliver of Budget glory must go to Barry Cowen, who hailed the establishment of a Food Ombudsman.

It was “an FF election Government that I, in brief stint as Agriculture Minister, committed to honouring,” he tweeted.

Imagine the fountain of ideas he would have come up with, but “Minister McConalogue can now deliver,” he generously allowed. The whole new Food Ombudsman office raises many questions. But sounds a bit like the King’s taster of yore, the poor flunkie who’d have to try the royal meal, in case it was poisoned.

Paschal’s escalating pressure

Paschal is an old hand at this by now, this being his fourth Fierce Big Speech, so he was relaxed.

He entered the Convention Centre, followed by Michael McGrath, and onto one of the vertiginous escalators in order to ascend to his place in the sun.

A rank of camera lenses high above flashed and clicked, and Paschal lifted his eyes piously. “Things are looking up, Minister,” ventured the Indo.

“They can go down as well as up,” he joked. At least we hoped it was a joke. “Don’t tell the public,” we countered. It might be more than the nation can take.

Civil servants carrying a heavy Budget burden

The cost of a major security operation yesterday is probably buried in the Budget documents somewhere.

It relates directly to those documents, which are heavier than ever and weigh a couple of pounds apiece. Being highly secret and hush-hush, they had to be physically transferred at virtually the last moment from the Department of Finance on Merrion Street to the Convention Centre on the quays. The mandarins authorised the hiring of a Go van, a large Renault that was carefully loaded up with boxes, guarded by the police. It was like something out of the fall of Baghdad, said one who witnessed it.

A taxi was then commandeered by civil servants, a couple of whom rode shotgun in the van. But not only that, there were also four Garda outsiders on high-powered motorcycles to wail the convoy safely through.

The civil servants had never been treated so splendidly, certainly not in the absence of any Minister. “These boxes are very heavy – a person can only carry one of them,” one staffer explained.

A kick in the arts and cash for a crisis

The Ceann Comhairle is becoming very pass-remarkable these days. Seán Ó Fearghaíl invited the Minister to tell us anything about the Budget “that Morning Ireland or the media has not stated so far”. Opposition TDs duly guffawed, while press brows briefly furrowed before we realised it was a backhanded compliment.

Notable too was the lack of applause at the end of the speeches, which normally erupts on the signal “I commend this Budget to the House”. Mind you, the Shinners made sure to applaud Mairead Farrell after her maiden take-down of the Budget provisions.

Meanwhile there were plenty of other amateur comedians, including an adviser who privately hailed “a kick in the Arts”. Obviously a fan of the Bishop Brennan episode of Father Ted.

More imaginative was the wag who pointed out the acronym of the new Covid Restrictions Support Scheme. “CRSS stands for crisis,” she said.

Soon the question between entrepreneurs hit by Covid-related closures will be: “Did you get your Crisis money?”

From Mean Girls and Lord of the Rings to Heaney and JFK

There must be some strange game going on in Government whereby every major speech has to have a quote from Seamus Heaney. The poor man’s output has been pillaged remorselessly in recent weeks… leading to Leo moving on rapaciously to the Lord of the Rings and even Mean Girls.

Minister Donohoe joined in the required Heaneying, but kept it short: “If we winter this out, we can summer anywhere.”

Michael McGrath, on the other hand, resorted to that other great go-to quote-maker, JFK.

