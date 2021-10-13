| 11.4°C Dublin

Baby steps back to the box office of a Budget Day buzz

Nicola Anderson

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at Leinster House yesterday. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at Leinster House yesterday. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

There was a lot wrong with the ‘good old days’. But it was hard not to feel a twinge of nostalgia on stealing a peek inside the door of the Dáil bar to see what lay within.

High stools pulled invitingly up to the counter top but with nobody on them, an empty expanse of plush carpet and a contacts list on a small table at the door showing the names of the six or so people who had earlier been in for lunch before dutifully departing.

A mere shell of what it used to be in the afternoon of Budget Days of yore, when the bar was a heaving mass of overheated humanity with overawed, overdressed family members and anyone owed a favour brought up as a special treat to savour the buzz on this day of days.

