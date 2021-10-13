Baby steps back to the box office of a Budget Day buzz

There was a lot wrong with the ‘good old days’. But it was hard not to feel a twinge of nostalgia on stealing a peek inside the door of the Dáil bar to see what lay within.

High stools pulled invitingly up to the counter top but with nobody on them, an empty expanse of plush carpet and a contacts list on a small table at the door showing the names of the six or so people who had earlier been in for lunch before dutifully departing.

A mere shell of what it used to be in the afternoon of Budget Days of yore, when the bar was a heaving mass of overheated humanity with overawed, overdressed family members and anyone owed a favour brought up as a special treat to savour the buzz on this day of days.

Elected representatives leaning over to hiss confidences into ever-willing ears. The intrigue. The high jinks. The sheer skulduggery. Not to mention the overpowering smell of booze from an unfeasibly early hour – and proceeding into the early hours.

But the pandemic and a culture of heavy leaks have done a number on Budget Day. And we were a little sad about that, even if this version is generally more wholesome.

At least there was one cheerful little tradition still clinging on – Christmas lunch in the restaurant has long been a Budget Day favourite and so turkey and ham and all the trimmings were available. Two types of potato. They had even remembered the cranberry sauce, in Covid-appropriate little plastic pots.

You would think there might have been a bit more excitement generated over the fact that the 33rd Dáil was finally back in Leinster House for a box-office event. But like anywhere else you might have tiptoed back to lately – the cinema, or the pub, or mass, even – the atmosphere was strangely flat and with little sign yet of that Roaring 20s spirit we have been promised.

Leo was doing his best though, bringing a bit of Hollywood to the proceedings by toting a SuperValu bag from the Cabinet meeting. It wasn’t clear what it contained – papers, perhaps, or a healthy lunch. Though maybe like Matt Damon, he was using it to carry his swimming things.

A photocall had been arranged for noon on the steps of Government Buildings and Leo was back, this time carrying a coffee, together with something that looked like a red paper cone.

“I think it’s an ice-cream,” said a photographer. In fact, it was just a flyer from a pyrite protest.

Time ticked on and the gushing fountain in the courtyard had pumped out gallons by the time Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath turned up, almost 40 minutes late, and with twin cheery hellos, to pose with their folders.

With pleasing synchronicity, Paschal was wearing a green tie which, perhaps, gave a nod to his counterpart’s Fianna Fáil colours, while Michael wore blue in what was, in turn, maybe, an acknowledgement of Paschal’s Fine Gael background. Excellent manners or a sign that somebody, somewhere, had far too much time on their hands to come up with a move of such sartorial diplomacy and to think it mattered.

There was just enough time to get back to the chamber for the speeches.

Ceann Comhairle Sean O Feargháil began, saying: “I must remind deputies that the documentation including the minister’s speeches is being circulated in the chamber strictly on condition that the information contained therein remains confidential.” There was an explosion of laughter. “Shush. Until the ministers have referred to it in the house,” he continued.

“The documentation should not be removed or sent by any means from the chamber before the ministers have finished their speeches. I must ask everyone in the chamber to respect the confidentiality of the material supplied to them.” There was another eruption, this time with scoffing ‘yahoos’.

“That’s not meant to be a cause of levity, I have to say to you,” the Ceann Comhairle added drily, given that Budget 2022 had been printed on a sieve. Was there anything in it that had not been leaked beforehand? Nothing springs to mind.

And so there was no scope for theatre, no pantomime ‘oohs and aahs’ or impassioned speeches delivered on the fly from a nimble opposition springing with fire in their belly to react to new information. All this was very scripted on both sides.

There was, naturally, much talk about the terrible times we had endured.

“The last time I announced a budget in this chamber two years ago, none of us could have foreseen that the worst global pandemic in a century awaited,” began Paschal.

Many lives were lost and many livelihoods suddenly ruined.

He talked about how it brought out the very best in Irish society: “The bravery, resilience and fortitude of our front-line workers, the commitment of those working in the community and social care sectors, and the determination of ordinary people across our country to get their loved ones through the pandemic as safely as possible.” This was a new phase of recovery, to restore our public services and living standards and repair our public finances, he said.

McGrath spoke of the long road we had walked together, not knowing what we would encounter along the way. “There have been many dark moments, times when it all seemed hopeless, times of great loss and suffering.”

The “Ant and Dec of Irish politics”, was Labour’s Ged Nash’s description of the ministers later. “Both quite nice guys but virtually indistinguishable from one another.”

But it was Sinn Féin, as the party with the most popularity and the keen eyes of the voters on them, that really had to react with sufficient vim.

Pearse Doherty tore into the Government about the increase in carbon tax, fuel poverty and the students forced to “couch surf”. “Why did this Government decide to collectively ignore the pressure renters are under?” he demanded.

Mairead Farrell followed – the Government had expressed anxiety about the cost of living – “You’re actually trolling us,” she said.

Micheál Martin and McGrath were in intent discussion over a table in the National Development Plan that the Public Expenditure Minister was showing the Taoiseach on his phone, when Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly called them out on it, saying it was “quite difficult to hear over their chat”.

The Taoiseach removed his mask momentarily. “We’re not talking,” he said.

“Ignorant,” called a Sinn Féin deputy with relish.