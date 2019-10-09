Sympathy: 'Carbon tax leaves rural motorists stranded'

THE carbon tax will leave rural motorists and farmers stranded, according to father of two Jimmy Dempsey (60), who lives in Castlerea, Co Roscommon. He is self-employed as a farmer and lives with his wife Jackie Dempsey.

They have daughter Samantha (21), who attends college in TUD, and Ethan (16), who is in secondary school.

"The carbon tax will crucify ordinary workers, those who have no choice but to use the car," he said.

"They have to drive to go to work because train or bus times aren't frequent enough."

He said he didn't envy people living in Dublin.

"It's typical of politicians to not consider how this will impact the ordinary Joe Soap," he added.

"I feel sorry for younger people who are living in Dublin and they can't scrape by. Young guards and nurses, people who would have been seen as having good jobs, now can barely scrape by. What hope do the people have working on an average industrial wage?" he added.

With a daughter in college, he said that renters were overlooked.

"I know that they were concerned about Brexit but there wasn't a word about renters paying extortionate rates.

"It's sad to see," he added.

