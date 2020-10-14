Farmers must wait and see as UK's no-deal threat looms

'Fundamentally, Budget 2021 was a 'roll-over' for farmers, with most schemes and taxation measures being continued.' (stock photo)

There will be little comfort for farmers in the Finance Minister's closing remarks yesterday. "If we winter this one out, we can summer anywhere," Paschal Donohoe said, quoting Seamus Heaney.

And it could be a long, difficult winter for our farmers and agri-food sector. While yesterday's Budget brought few surprises for farmers, the agri-food sector is most exposed to a no-deal Brexit and in light of that many would have expected more from the minister.

Fundamentally, Budget 2021 was a 'roll-over' for farmers, with most schemes and taxation measures being continued.

Popular schemes such as GLAS, ANCs, Genomics and the sheep welfare scheme have all been extended, while taxation measures in the sector for the most part were continued.

Some of the key taxation measures for farmers include consanguinity relief and consolidation relief, which were continued, while stamp duty relief has also been retained at 1pc for farmers with agricultural land transactions that qualify as farm restructuring.

The Budget saw a win for the Green Party as funding for the Organic Farming Scheme was increased 33pc and the allocation of €79m for pilot agri-environment/ REPS schemes should be a welcome move, although it remains to be seen how much farmers will be expected to do to receive payments under this scheme - a bone of contention in recent years that some schemes were too onerous on farmers for the funds available.

Funding of €45m for a Covid beef scheme, which will be designed to improve carbon efficiency, could also provide a welcome income boost, but until details of the scheme are revealed farmers won't know its real potential.

One positive that will be welcomed by most is the provision for a food ombudsman. However, the real yardstick for this new post will be the powers it has to bring change to a sector often faced with food being used as a loss leader by supermarkets and farm-gate prices that are below production prices.

For now, farmers will be relieved they went relatively unscathed by the Budget, but the big shock to the sector may be still to come- and that might only be revealed in the coming months if a no-deal Brexit brings havoc to the agri-food sector.

That will be the real test of the Budget.

