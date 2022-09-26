Alternative Budget 2023: From €20 welfare and pension hikes to a rent freeze – what the opposition parties propose

As the Government unveils its Budget 2023 and the multi-billion package of once-off measures tomorrow, opposition parties have in recent weeks laid out their own proposals.

While some measures floated by the opposition are included in tomorrow’s Budget - such as a double payment of Child’s Benefit, or a €500 reduction in annual student fees - many aren’t.

Here are some of the other plans which won’t be rolled out by the Government tomorrow.

€20 increase to welfare and pension rates

Many opposition parties are pushing for a €20 weekly increase to social welfare rates and the State pension.

This comes on the back of charities calling for the same, including Saint Vincent de Paul and Social Justice Ireland.

Labour, People Before Profit and the Rural Independents have all called for €20 weekly increases.

Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats have called for €15 weekly increases.

Aontú is calling for an increase in pension rates of €20 and an increase in working age social welfare rates of €17 per week.

However, this has been ruled out by social protection minister Heather Humphreys, with the final figure likely to be between €10 and €15.

Cuts to cost of public transport

Nearly all parties have included cuts to the cost of public transport in their submissions. Labour are calling for a €9 monthly ticket for all public transport, while People Before Profit believe it should be free.

Sinn Féin and the Regional Independents want the already existing 20pc public transport reduction to be extended to private bus operators, while the Social Democrats believe it should be cut by 30pc.

Aontú believes there should be a further 20pc cut to public transport.

The Rural Independents are calling for increases to funding of rural areas and for cuts to road funding to be “reversed”.

Rent levels linked to income

People Before Profit are demanding for rents to be frozen and then reduced to a 25pc level of median income.

Under the legislation, a National Rent Authority that would calculate the median household income and limit rents to one-quarter of that figure.

In its pre-Budget submission, the party says median earnings are €40,000, which would see rents of €10,000 per year, or €833 per month.

The party previously had a bill on the issue, which did not pass through the Dáil.

€60 increase to fuel allowance

The Rural Independents are also pushing for a €60 increase to fuel allowance per week, which is currently €33.

TDs also believe the fuel allowance period should be increased to 40 weeks from the 28 weeks already in place.

However, the group’s pre-Budget submission does not say how much this measure would cost.

The Regional Independents said the period for the fuel allowance should be increased to 32 weeks instead of 28.

Aontú are pushing for an increase of €40 and also an extension to 32 weeks.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin believe it should be increased by €5 and Social Democrats €15.

Axing carbon tax

Sinn Féin, People Before Profit and the Rural Independents have called for the carbon tax to be axed.

“It is an unfair tax on those who bear least responsibility for the climate emergency. It takes no account of ability to pay and there is no evidence that it works,” reads the PBP pre-Budget submission.

Meanwhile, the grouping of the rural Independent TDs, who have been opposed to the carbon tax for years, say it is to blame for “driving up the cost of everything from food to travel”.