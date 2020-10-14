'A lack of urgency and ambition for service providers and families alike'

The childcare sector has criticised the failure of the Government to provide more long-term investment to address what it described as "chronic underfunding".

In its pre-Budget submission, Early Childcare Ireland (ECI) had called for a 0.5pc increase in Exchequer spending on childcare by 2023.

The body, which supports 3,800 childcare members, said yesterday's Budget demonstrated "a lack of both urgency and ambition for childcare providers, parents and children alike".

Chief executive of ECI Teresa Heeney said: "The Covid-19 crisis has demonstrated how vital the childcare sector is to supporting the wider economy, but it has also exposed how vulnerable it is to wider economic instability.

"Professional staff continue to struggle on low wages in an unsustainable sector and parents continue to pay the highest fees as a percentage of take-home pay in Europe.

"We are relieved to see the Employment Wage Support Scheme extended for the childcare sector, but in the grand scheme of challenges providers have been facing for some years now, this is a short-term sticking plaster at best."

The body's director of policy, Frances Byrne, said: "Ireland remains at the bottom of the European league table in terms of investment in early years and it is deeply disheartening to see another missed opportunity to address this, especially as the Programme for Government committed to more investment.

"Any measures to make the childcare sector more sustainable and give Irish children the best possible start in life would be for the public good.

"The pressure on providers and parents will continue to grow as we await action from the Government."

