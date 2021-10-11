| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A budget with something for nearly everyone in the audience

Senan Molony

Comment

We're due to get another 700 gardaí tomorrow a further fillip to a population fed up with random assaults and anti-social behaviour. Expand

Close

We're due to get another 700 gardaí tomorrow a further fillip to a population fed up with random assaults and anti-social behaviour.

We're due to get another 700 gardaí tomorrow a further fillip to a population fed up with random assaults and anti-social behaviour.

We're due to get another 700 gardaí tomorrow a further fillip to a population fed up with random assaults and anti-social behaviour.

This Budget will not have something for everyone in the audience”, the Taoiseach warned sternly for home co nsumption while speaking in Slovenia last week.

But actually he underestimated the skill of the senior ministers from the two main parties, highly aided and abetted by White Paper figures that show Ireland is already roaring back from the Covid doldrums.

So there will actually be some provision for everyone in the audience, for which read the electorate. And the two Big Boys have put the squeeze on Eamon Ryan, who has been told he was lucky to get as much as he did for the revised National Development Plan last week and can go whistle if looking for more.

Related topics

Most Watched

Privacy