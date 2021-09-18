| 11.3°C Dublin

€5 increase to State pension ‘still on the table’ despite official warnings over cost

Alone CEO Seán Moynihan wants to see €10 increase

A €5 increase in the State pension remains on the table for the Budget, despite official warnings from civil servants that social welfare hikes should be aimed at ­working-age people.

Government ministers are actively considering the hike for retirees to appease the grey vote after they missed out on an increase in the last budget.

Tax strategy papers from department officials this week stated this would have little impact on poverty rates. In fact, they said that pensioners were less at risk of poverty than other sectors of society.

