€5 increase to State pension ‘still on the table’ despite official warnings over cost

A €5 increase in the State pension remains on the table for the Budget, despite official warnings from civil servants that social welfare hikes should be aimed at ­working-age people.

Government ministers are actively considering the hike for retirees to appease the grey vote after they missed out on an increase in the last budget.

Tax strategy papers from department officials this week stated this would have little impact on poverty rates. In fact, they said that pensioners were less at risk of poverty than other sectors of society.

However, this advice has already been widely dismissed across the Coalition.

Sources in the two main government parties, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, are insisting an increase in the contributory State pension rate of €248.30 a week is being actively considered by ministers.

One source said a €5 increase was still “definitely on the table” and insisted ministers were examining how welfare increases for retired people could be best achieved within the financial parameters of the Budget.

Another source dismissed the tax strategy papers, saying: “The civil service advices and ministers decide.”

It follows a series of reports in the past week warning about the ability of the State to cover the pensions bill of a rapidly ageing population.

Yesterday, a Department of Finance report said linking the State pension age with life expectancy could significantly reduce the “unsustainable” financial burden.

And last week the Irish Independent revealed that a confidential draft of the Pensions Commission’s report puts the focus on PRSI hikes for the self-employed, as well as other workers and employers to help foot the bill in the future.

However, in the near term, the Government is acutely aware of the political clout that pensioners hold – with the charity Alone already demanding at least a €10 hike to the pension.

Conscious of these political pressures, senior sources insisted an €5 increase in the State pension was still firmly on the table as Budget negotiations between ministers are set to intensify over the coming weeks.

The Government hopes the weekly rate can be increased by €5 but there will be discussions about when the rate comes into effect. In previous years, the pension top-up was not active until later in the new year.

Both Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath are understood to be anxious to increase the pension rate in the forthcoming Budget. There was no increase in the State pension last year.

This year’s pre-Budget recommendations by Department of Social Protection officials steered away from a pension hike, instead proposing higher welfare rates for people of working age, including the Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Alone said it disagreed with claims that keeping the State pension at 66 years of age was unaffordable, and said that limiting the increase in the State pension to €5 was “unacceptable”.

The charity’s CEO, Seán Moynihan, said: “As an organisation we are still reflecting on the publications from the Department of Finance.

“However, initially we are disappointed at some of their proposals, particularly on the linking of the pension age to life expectancy and the proposed €5 increase to the State pension.

“We do not believe that the pension age should be increased again.

“Linking the pension age to life expectancy is also an unfair approach, as it does not take into consideration the impact labour-intensive jobs, such as construction, have on a person’s quality of life in older age.”

He added: “Alone is also disappointed regarding the proposed €5 increase in the State pension.

“We must make this clear to the Government in no uncertain terms – a €5 increase in the State pension will not be acceptable.

“The State pension must be increased by €10 or more to deliver on commitments in the Programme for Government on setting the pension at 34pc of average weekly earnings.”