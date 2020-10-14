€10m fund for airports as Europe's 'traffic light' system switches on

Shannon and Cork airports will share in a €10m fund announced among a raft of tourism support measures in Budget 2021.

The provision is being made to address "challenges" facing the airports, said Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.

The news came on the same day Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was in Europe for a meeting to formally adopt the EU's 'traffic light' travel system. It will rate countries as green, orange or red based on positive test rates and rolling, 14-day incidences of Covid-19.

Since Ireland signalled its intention to opt into the system, a surge in infections has seen all countries removed from its interim Green List.

The EU's recommended system is non-binding, and member states will decide for themselves what restrictions, if any, to apply to travellers moving between red and orange countries - including quarantine and testing.

In a joint statement, aviation bodies, including the International Air Transport Association, slammed the recommendation as a "failure", saying a refusal to replace quarantines with testing "effectively means borders remain closed".

Despite a collapse in air travel and overseas visitors, Ireland has not yet indicated how and when it will implement the system, nor committed to a travel testing regime.

Ryanair, which has said it will close its bases at Shannon and Cork this winter if the Government does not allow unrestricted travel to and from green and orange countries from the October 13 date of agreement, yesterday reiterated its demand for Ireland to "fully adopt the system".

"Air travel to/from Ireland has been locked up like North Korea since July 1," it said.

Irish Independent