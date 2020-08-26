Britain's second largest airport to cut nearly a quarter of jobs after 80pc drop in traffic

BRITAIN'S second largest airport is to cut 24pc of its workforce after a drop in traffic of 80pc compared to last year, it was announced today.

Gatwick Airport, located just outside London near Crawley in Sussex, said it needed to axe up to 600 jobs, or 24pc of its workforce, due to the travel slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gatwick, which is owned by VINCI Airports and Global Infrastructure Partners, said in a statement that it was only operating about 20pc of last year's flights and would now start formal consultations on job cuts.

The company also confirmed that more than 75pc of its staff is still on the UK Government’s Job Retention Scheme.

Gatwick Airport CEO Stewart Wingate said: "If anyone is in any doubt about the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on the aviation and travel industry then today’s news we have shared with our staff, regarding the proposed job losses, is a stark reminder.

"We are in ongoing talks with Government to see what sector specific support can be put in place for the industry at this time, alongside mechanisms which will give our passengers greater certainty on where and when they can safely travel abroad. This support will not only help Gatwick but the wider regional economy which relies on the airport.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all of our staff, those who have worked tirelessly to keep Gatwick open throughout the pandemic and those who have had to remain on furlough, for their dedicated tenacity, professionalism and team spirit. We will continue to do all we can to preserve as many jobs as possible.

"Gatwick will recover from this pandemic and we will emerge from the restructuring we are proposing a fitter and stronger organisation which is best placed to offer our passengers and our airlines a modern and innovative airport, ready for growth."

