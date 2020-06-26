Britain's biggest shopping centre-owner Intu on brink of administration

Britain's biggest shopping centre-owner Intu says it is likely to appoint administrators after talks with creditors have stalled.

In a statement the group, which has until midnight on Friday to reach a deal, said “insufficient alignment and agreement has been achieved”.

It added: “The board is therefore considering the position of Intu with a view to protecting the interests of its stakeholders.

“This is likely to involve the appointment of administrators. A further announcement will be made as soon as possible.”

Intu's biggest shareholder is Peel Group, with a near 25pc stake.

Peel Group in turn owns and operates Marine Terminals, a port operation on the south side of the Liffey in Dublin that handles almost one in five containers shipped into Ireland. Marine Terminals sits across from the State-owned Dublin Port on the opposite bank of the Liffey's mouth.

Earlier this week, Intu said it put administrators from KPMG on stand-by as it looked to secure a deal ahead of the midnight deadline on its current loan covenants.

The group has struggled under a £4.5 billion debt burden for the past year, but has been hammered by significantly lower rent payments from retail tenants since the coronavirus outbreak.

Intu employs about 3,000 staff across the UK, while a further 102,000 work for the shops within its shopping centres.

It warned on Tuesday that its malls may be forced to shut if it was unable to secure the standstill agreement.

