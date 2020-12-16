With 15 days to go, welcome to Ursula von der Leyen’s ‘narrow path’ to a post-Brexit world

AMONG the many dreadful things this interminable and noisy EU-UK divorce has brought us is a host of crimes against language – not just English but all 24 official EU languages.

For five years now the European news media have been stuffed with Le Brexit; Der Brexit, El Brexit; or Il Brexit. What an ugly little word. God bless "Ceist an Bhreatimeachta" the more melifluous Gaelic term.

Read More

Read More

Read More

"I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not," President von der Leyen told the European Parliament.

"But I can tell you there is a path to an agreement now. The path may be narrow but it is there," she added.

There had been progress on guaranteeing standards for fair competition, including rules on state aid and minimum labour and environmental standards. But the real challenges remained on how to ensure fair competition into the future.

Interestingly, President von der Leyen said issues around how to resolve future EU-UK disputes had also been largely resolved.

That leaves the issue of access of Irish fishing boats, and those of seven other EU countries, to UK waters remaining to be resolved. Many Brussels officials now say this is the real obstacle to the unhappy couple tripping down that “narrow path”.

"In all honesty: It sometimes feels like we will not be able to resolve this question," President von der Leyen said.

And we heard the old refrain – again – that the next days would be decisive.

There are just 15 days until the end of a post-Brexit transition period that keeps the country in the EU single market after formally leaving the bloc on a political basis at the end of last January.

By the end of this year, tariffs and customs checks would be introduced, wreaking potential economic havoc, and EU fleets would lose the right to fish in British waters, and vice versa.

Remember also, that a potential trade deal would still have to be ratified by the European Parliament, all 27 member states, and the UK itself. President von der Leyen did not say how this would be possible before the end of the year and neither has anyone else.

Read More