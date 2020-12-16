| 7.1°C Dublin

With 15 days to go, welcome to Ursula von der Leyen’s ‘narrow path’ to a post-Brexit world

John Downing

Yes, there's been progress on EU-UK trade deal but sticking points remain

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the European Parliament in Brussels on December 16, 2020. Photo: John Thys/Pool via REUTERS Expand

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the European Parliament in Brussels on December 16, 2020. Photo: John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

AMONG the many dreadful things this interminable and noisy EU-UK divorce has brought us is a host of crimes against language – not just English but all 24 official EU languages.

For five years now the European news media have been stuffed with Le Brexit; Der Brexit, El Brexit; or Il Brexit. What an ugly little word. God bless "Ceist an Bhreatimeachta" the more melifluous Gaelic term.

