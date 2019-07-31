DUP leader Arlene Foster has described the Irish government are ‘belligerent and intolerant’ towards Northern Ireland in their pursuit of a backstop agreement.

'Why is it the backstop or nothing?' - Arlene Foster says Irish government is ‘belligerent and intolerant’ on Brexit

Ms Foster said that while a no-deal Brexit is undesirable for everyone, the government in the Republic of Ireland are too steadfast in their pursuit of a backstop in the Brexit agreement.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Ms Foster said that she hopes they can now “dial back on the rhetoric” and look for a different solution.

“Let’s be clear, nobody wants a no-deal situation,” she said. “We want to find a way forward that’s good for the UK, including Northern Ireland, and is good for the Republic of Ireland as well.

“Unfortunately, what we have met thus far is a belligerence and an intolerance towards Northern Ireland from Dublin saying, ‘it’s the backstop or nothing.’

“Why is it the backstop or nothing? They’ve just determined that that is the case instead of actually just negotiating and trying to find a way forward that is good for everybody.

Necessary: Leo Varadkar told Boris Johnson the backstop was needed because of decisions taken by the UK. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM

“That’s what I want to try and do, and I hope that the government and the administration in Dublin will now dial back on the rhetoric and instead look for a way forward that is good for the whole of the island of Ireland, both in Northern Ireland and in the Republic as well.”

If the government in Northern Ireland is not restored by the time that Brexit occurs, direct rule may be reimposed in Northern Ireland. Ms Foster also criticsed Sinn Féin for their boycott of Stormont.

Under the Good Friday Agreement, the government in Northern Ireland must be agreed, and power shared, between the two largest parties.

Since a power-sharing argument emerged around Ms Foster’s ability to serve as First Minister, the republican party refused to re-enter Stormont following elections in March, 2017.

Ms Foster said that, while she does not support the idea of UK government in London presiding over Northern Ireland, if Sinn Féin cannot agree to reenter Stormont, direct rule may be reemployed.

“It’s not a question of supporting the reintroduction of direct rule,” she said.

“Direct rule will come if there is no Stormont by October 31. It’s not OK by me because I want to see devolution restored immediately.

“I’m not the one who walked away from devolution. Sinn Féin walked away from devolution two and a half years ago and because of that, we have a situation where we don’t have a government.

“It’s intolerable and as the leader of the largest unionist party, I want to be back in Stormont today delivering for the people of Northern Ireland, but unfortunately, I’m prevented from doing so because of Sinn Féin and their list, which apparently is getting longer by the day.”

Meanwhile, walking into Stormont this morning, prime minister Boris Johnson said that it is his prerogative while in Northern Ireland to attempt to solve the issues surrounding the government there.

"Northern Ireland has been without a government, without Stormont for two years and six months so my prime focus this morning is to do everything I can to help that get up and running again,” he said.

“I think that's profoundly in the interest of people here - all citizens here in Northern Ireland. I'll be helping the parties in anyway I can to get that going.

"I expect Brexit may come up a little bit, I don't rule that out and I think the crucial thing to stress is that I obviously attach huge importance to the letter, spirit of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and we'll be insisting on that."

