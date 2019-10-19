'There's back roads and there's back, back roads," a local advises when asked for directions between Ballygawley in Co Tyrone and the Bragan Mountains in Co Monaghan.

Which came first, the duckling or the egg? Cross-Border dilemma shows perils of Brexit

It's the Border country equivalent of the helpful guidance: 'I wouldn't start from here'.

There are roadworks all over north Monaghan at the moment. They've been going on for 18 months. There's an unsubstantiated theory it's for the customs posts. It's half-joking, half-serious.

Brexit is coming over the hill and the outcome of today's deliberations in the House of Commons will be felt most acutely here.

There's a sense of foreboding and uncertainty about what's to come.

The impact is already being felt. Housing in villages and towns south of the Border is being squeezed further as continental European workers, mainly from Eastern Europe, working on either side, want to be living in the Republic when Brexit happens.

Companies are holding off on expanding in case there's a hard Brexit with an accompanying recession, and making sure they can source parts and raw materials if normal supply routes are hit with checks or tariffs.

You can't get much more cross-Border than Silver Hill Farm in Emyvale, Co Monaghan, producers of what it probably justifiably claims to be "the best duck in the world".

Producing four million ducks a year and with a turnover of €33m per annum, the 57-year-old company is now owned by Fane Valley Foods from Moira, Co Armagh, in Northern Ireland, following a buyout earlier this year.

So do the ducks come from the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland - and after Brexit, possibly in 12 days' time, will they be from the EU or the UK?

To answer that requires the pondering of a variation of the age-old philosophical question, first posed by the Greek writer Plutarch: which came first, the duckling or the egg?

Passported

The Silver Hill Farm egg comes from the laying breeding farm in Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone, only 50 yards over the River Blackwater, which marks the Border.

The eggs are transferred across the Border to the hatchery high up in the Bragan Mountains in Co Monaghan, where they spend 24 days in an incubator.

A day after hatching, the ducklings are transferred to a growing farm, some of which are based in Northern Ireland and some are in the Republic.

The ducks spend 42 days on the farm before coming to Emyvale for slaughter and processing.

All the animals are passported, indicating their point of origin, which is determined by where they are grown.

Traceability throughout the process shows where every duck has come from and gone to - and how many times they cross the Border.

Ducks grown in Northern Ireland and then exported make five Border crossings in their path from egg to plate.

While there has been much talk about the treatment of exports and imports post-Brexit, here's a premium product with a reputation across the globe that is conceived and produced on seamlessly on both sides of the Border.

For now.

Changes to borders, customs, regulations and taxes and red tape will be extremely complicated for Border businesses like this.

The thought of even a customs checkpoint slowing down traffic, let alone the added bureaucracy, costs and security concerns, is causing a lot of worries for businesses of all sizes.

Silver Hill Farm employs 240 workers, 200 in the Republic and 40 in Northern Ireland.

Michael Briody, the managing director, is very aware of the potential detrimental impact of Brexit.

"First and foremost, our sales, 45pc of what we do goes to the UK. If there are tariffs and customs, there is potential impact on that. Luckily, we have a premium product and we don't believe that will impact on those sales or the large majority of those sales."

Going through the life cycle of the product, Briody is in doubt of the possibility for disturbance: "Where we do have potential difficulties is our cross-Border movements.

"We have a lot of Border crossings, a lot of accountability we have to do, from the veterinary side, from the customs side, basically from accounting and transaction. That's where the biggest difficulty is going to be for us."

Briody is on the board of Intertrade Ireland, a cross-­Border body that helps small businesses in the Republic and Northern Ireland explore new markets, develop new products, processes and services.

He's impressed by the level of Brexit-ready assistance being provided by Enterprise Ireland, Bord Bia and the Department of Agriculture. He feels the preparedness hasn't been replicated on the British side.

Having already successfully entered the Singapore market, the company is in the final stages of getting approval to supply into Malaysia - the first Irish agricultural food product to do so. Further expansion into Asian countries is on the horizon. An operation with a turnover in the tens of millions won't come to a halt because of Brexit.

The general agreement on regulatory alignment with the EU on goods and agri-food post-Brexit should mean there is only one rule book and help keep the Border open.

That's if there's a deal, rather than a crash-out.

The Government estimates up to 1,800 vets would be needed in the event of no deal, to certify all the agriculture transfers North and south.

Having the right customs declaration form is one thing for companies, being confident that those who are inspecting them know what is required is another. No deal will be uncharted water for everyone.

When you're dealing with a live product that then has to get to markets in numerous continents, you're entitled to be nervous. There's a sense of being as ready as possible mixed with trepidation.

"We have done significant work over the last three years on knowing where we are going to be impacted. Exactly how we are going to be impacted or the solutions we won't really know until the final details of Brexit and how that crystallises. We are confident we are very ready.

"Will it have an impact on us? Yes, but it's inevitable. It's just how deep that impact will be," Briody says.

Today, those living in Brexit country will see whether Boris Johnson's deal is a dead duck or if he can herd his own flock.

