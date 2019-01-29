The Government will need to find “a lot of money” in 10 to 12 weeks' time to “save people’s jobs” if the UK continues on a path towards a hard Brexit.

'We will need a lot of money to save people's jobs' - Varadkar issues harshest warning over hard Brexit

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has offered the starkest warning yet on the economic impacts of the UK crashing out of the European Union.

Speaking after a phonecall with British Prime Minister Theresa May, the Taoiseach said jobs will be lost unless a deal is secured.

He told the Dáil that while the Department of Finance is not projecting a new recession, unemployment will rise and plans to run a surplus will be abandoned.

The Department of Finance is now warning that under a disorderly Brexit:

The Irish economy could be 4.25pc smaller than the current projections over the medium-term

Employment would increase more slowly and the unemployment rate could rise by 2 percentage points

The public finances would deteriorate – the modest surplus projected for 2020 would turn to deficit

Weaker sterling and trade disruption would hit our exports, and domestic spending would be lower due to higher prices, uncertainty, and extra saving.

Mr Varadkar said the country is “in a good position” to borrow from the markets if necessary.

It’s understood that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will outline later that a no deal scenario will result in the Government running a small deficit.

However, he will rule out an emergency budget.

Mr Varadkar repeated his insistence that no planning is underway for border infrastructure.

And he said: “Britain is to blame for Brexit. Absolutely nobody else is blame for Brexit.”

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said a no-deal Brexit would be “particularly severe”.

He said the figures may hide “an even larger hit to economic activity in labour-intensive sectors such as agri-food and indigenous small and medium-sized enterprises”.

The minister warned that given Ireland’s unique economic set up certain sectors will be hit “disproportionate relative to the rest of the EU”.

“It is important to recognise that such estimates may not capture the full impact, and the figures may be conservative.

“Nevertheless, quantifying the impact is important to help Government understand the possible macroeconomic implications and to design the appropriate policy response.”

