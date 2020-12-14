‘We saw the fishing wars of the 70s – that is something we all want to avoid’ – Martin hopeful of Brexit deal ahead of New Years Eve deadline

Mr Barnier will set out the state of play to ambassadors from the EU’s member states in Brussels today

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he is “hopeful” for a deal but has stressed he doesn’t want to “understate” the significant challenges remaining.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, he said: “The real end deadline is New Years Eve although I think both sides are very possessed of the need to try and get outcomes to these negotiations in the next number of days.

“I’m hopeful, but I don't want to understate the very significant challenges that face both the UK side and the European Union on the level playing field issue and the fishing issue as they are difficult issues.

“The fact they decided to continue talks yesterday is a hopeful sign and I will take something from that.”

Mr Martin added that 97pc of the deal has been made and that it would be a “terrible pity to lose all of that” if a no-deal is concluded.

“That 97pc is very important because a lot of files were closed, a lot of text was written, and that was said to us over a fortnight ago by Michel Barnier.

“It is on judicial cooperation, police cooperation, transport, security, aviation, energy, so a lot has been done and it would be a terrible pity to lose all of that in terms of the normal living that people rightly should expect of citizens in the UK.”

The Taoiseach added that it’s “extremely important” that a solid relationship between Ireland and the UK remains, and stressed the importance of negotiating a deal on fishing.

“I’m very conscious that in the aftermath of Brexit it’s extremely important the the Irish and British government engage again to create new structures in terms of the strategic British Irish relationship post Brexit to deal with the bilateral issues,” he said.

“And, we know that the good Friday agreement was founded on a very strong relationship between Britain and Ireland and that will continue.

“(There are) dangers of an acrimonious breakup because dialogue matters and we know from our history that dialogue is far better than conflict.

“We saw the fishing wars of the 70s and so on and that is something we all want to avoid and from my discussion with Boris Johnson, I have always pointed out to him the interdependence of the fishing issue in terms of where fish is found and where they end up and so on.

“All of us are conscious of our fishing communities, they serve and sustain the economy for rural communities and likewise in the UK and Scotland.”

The European Union’s lead negotiator Michel Barnier will update diplomats from the 27 member states today as talks continued on a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK.

The UK and EU refused to set a new deadline following a decision to continue discussions, but time is tight for a deal to be reached and approved by the end of the month when current arrangements expire.

There was fresh hope on the prospect of a deal after Boris Johnson and Europe’s top official Ursula von der Leyen agreed to “go the extra mile” and continue discussions beyond Sunday’s initial deadline.

Mr Barnier will set out the state of play to ambassadors from the EU’s member states in Brussels this morning.

The ongoing talks has fuelled speculation that the British parliament may be forced to sit over the festive period to vote on any agreement.

Former chief whip Mark Harper, speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour, said: “It depends on when it is concluded, but many of us are fully anticipating it’s entirely possible we might be returning to Parliament between Christmas and New Year to scrutinise this and vote it through if a deal is done.”

Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show that Labour was “minded” to vote for a deal in a sign that, should consensus be reached in Brussels, the terms of any future relationship with Britain’s largest trading partner would face little opposition in Parliament.

The Prime Minister and European Commission president Mrs von der Leyen – who spoke for 20 minutes on the phone in a conversation described as “perfectly cordial” by sources – agreed to continue trying to find a compromise on the outstanding blockages.

Mr Johnson, speaking after the call, said the UK would not be walking away from the negotiating table and that “where there is life, there is hope”.

But the Conservative leader continued to warn that a no-deal outcome was still the most likely scenario.

He said the country should get ready for the breakdown of talks, resulting in tariffs under World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms from January 1 – a move that is predicted to cost jobs, cause food prices to rise and wipe £45 billion off the economy next year.

“The most likely thing now is, of course, that we have to get ready for WTO terms, Australia terms,” the Prime Minister said.

But the agreement to continue talking beyond the Sunday deadline set by Mr Johnson and Mrs von der Leyen does indicate that progress could still be made.

The pair agreed to “keep going for as long as they still think a deal is possible”, a UK source said.

A joint statement issued by the two leaders said: “Our negotiating teams have been working day and night over recent days.

“And despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile.”

After updating the Cabinet on his talks with the commission chief, Mr Johnson told reporters the UK would be “as creative as we possibly can” in search of an agreement but stressed that there were fundamentals that could not be compromised, such as “being able to control our laws, control our fisheries”.

“I think our friends get it, and we remain willing to talk and will continue to do so,” he added.

The major sticking points in the negotiations – as they have been for months – are on fishing rights and the “level playing field” which Brussels wants to prevent unfair competition from the UK undercutting EU standards and state subsidy rules.

Mr Johnson has said that no prime minister could accept a situation where the EU could automatically “punish” the UK if it failed to follow future regulations from Brussels.

If that “ratchet clause” was watered down, there could be the possibility of a deal – the UK side has already indicated it would not regress from existing EU standards on issues such as workers’ rights and environmental protections.

The Times reported that chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier are discussing what role independent arbitration could have in resolving disputes in a potential sign that a compromise could be in the offing.

The pair are due to continue talking in Brussels today.

On fishing rights, the row over what access EU trawlers would have to UK waters dramatically escalated over the weekend, with Royal Navy vessels on stand-by to patrol the seas around Britain if there is no deal.

Despite his talks with Mrs von der Leyen in recent days, the Prime Minister remains frustrated that he has not been able to speak directly to key EU national leaders including Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

Brussels insists that the commission is leading the negotiations on behalf of the 27 member states so Mr Johnson should continue dealing with Mrs von der Leyen.

