'We must prepare now' - Varadkar tells 225,000 businesses to get ready for Brexit

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is today writing to around 225,000 businesses in Ireland urging them to get ready for Brexit.

Mr Varadkar’s letter to every business registered with the Companies Registration Office will set out what they need to do to get their business ready for Great Britain’s departure from the single market and customs union on January 1.

As talks to reach an EU-UK trade deal between Brussels and London continue, businesses in Ireland will receive at letter for Mr Varadkar in the coming days explaining how to deal with customs and how to obtain an Economic Operators Registration and Identification (EORI) number.

Mr Varadkar's letter will also outline to businesses how to understand their supply chain; the changes regarding EU product certification that are coming; how to manage cash flow; and other longer-term financial management issues.

Read More

The letter will also include all relevant information and contact details to access Government grants and advice.

Mr Varadkar said: “I’m writing to all businesses and asking them to make sure their business is ready for the significant change this will bring for them, their staff and their customers.

“2020 has been a year like no other. I know that Brexit is yet another challenge for businesses, after what has been an exceptionally difficult few months. However, we must prepare now.

“The Government is here to help with money, training and advice available. This letter today is about helping as many businesses as possible to access these significant measures.”

Online Editors