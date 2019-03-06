ONE of the key topics of conversation as the Brexit deadline looms is whether or not a hard border will be put in place between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

WATCH: Can you name and locate the six counties of Northern Ireland?

Hard border, soft border, no border - various strains have been thrown around among government officials over the last few months as March 29 gets closer.

But with many of us avoiding geography since the Leaving Cert, we decided to take to the streets of Dublin to see if the general public could name and locate the six counties.

Some people can name them but can't locate, others had a general idea of where some of the larger counties were - and the general consensus was that it was more difficult than it seemed.

Test yourself: Which map is correct?

Online Editors