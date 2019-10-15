A war of words has broken out between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael over the fevered election speculation brought about by hopes that a Brexit deal can be achieved by the October 31 deadline.

War of words as FF and FG accuse each other over election speculation

Senior Fianna Fáil TD Thomas Byrne accused anonymous Fine Gael ministers of fuelling election rumours, saying it's "bananas" at a time when the country is preparing for Brexit.

Fine Gael, meanwhile, also lashed out, claiming the rival party "can't be trusted" on the issue.

It comes as ministers Simon Harris and Finian McGrath heaped pressure on Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to say whether he agrees with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's proposal that the election should take place next May.

Fianna Fáil suspects that if a Brexit deal is reached Mr Varadkar will call a snap election on the back of the success on the international stage. At the weekend Mr Martin suggested that an early election under such circumstances would amount to "a stroke of some sort".

There's a belief in Fine Gael meanwhile that Mr Martin wants to pull the plug on the Government in early 2020 at the height of the annual trolley crisis in hospitals.

"It's absolute madness to be talking about an election when possible economic devastation faces us in the event of a no deal," Mr Byrne said last night.

A Fine Gael source also said that "election talk is just a distraction in what is a very important week Brexit-wise".

And they hit out at the rival party, claiming Fianna Fáil "can't be trusted when it says it doesn't want an election".

"They'll cut and run whenever it suits them just like Micheál Martin tried to do when he threatened the country with an election in November 2017 with Brexit on the brink at that stage."

There are ministers and TDs in Fine Gael who favour an early election in the event of a Brexit deal being sealed this month. A Government spokesman last night reiterated Mr Varadkar's offer to Mr Martin that the election be agreed for May 2020 but noted that Fianna Fáil declined to accept the offer. He said May is the Taosieach's preferred choice as "either a Brexit deal would be in place or the worst of a no deal would be managed by then".

Fianna Fáil sources last night insisted they're ready if an election is called.

Health Minister Simon Harris told East Coast FM he was "not necessarily" in favour of an early election as had been reported at the weekend.

He said protecting the country from Brexit is the priority.

It comes as an 'Irish Times' and Ipsos MRBI poll published last night showed Mr Varadkar's personal rating has jumped to 51pc.

The poll was carried out between Friday and Sunday. Fine Gael's support stands at 29pc, unchanged from the last poll while Fianna Fáil is on 25pc, down one point, Sinn Féin is on 14pc, the Green Party is at 8pc, and Labour has 6pc support.

