Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said it is now “very unlikely” that the UK will crash out of the European Union at the end of next week.

'Very unlikely' UK will crash out of EU at the end of next week - Coveney

He said Theresa May’s decision to engage with the British Labour Party to try find a way forward was a positive development.

Mrs May hopes to be able to present a new plan to EU leaders by April 10 in order to be granted a further Brexit extension.

Asked if Mrs May can do a deal with Jeremy Corbyn this week, Mr Coveney said: “We'll have to wait and see.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s ‘Today with Sean O’Rourke’, he claimed questions about what will happen at the border if the UK crashes out as “alarmist”.

Coveney added that Ireland plans to support Britain's request for a short further delay to its European Union exit.

"They will look for a short extension next week, and I think Ireland will support that," Coveney said.

"It is very unlikely that there will be any crash out at the end of next week with the prime minister looking for an extension with a plan to go with that."

Online Editors