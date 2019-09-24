Varadkar won't join calls for Johnson to resign and expects meeting to go ahead later

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said he will "absolutely not" be joining calls for Boris Johnson to resign and he expects his meeting with the British Prime Minister to go ahead later today.

Mr Varadkar said the Irish government will not be commenting on the UK Supreme Court's ruling that Mr Johnson's suspension of the British Parliament was unlawful.

Speaking in New York where he is attending UN meetings, Mr Varadkar said: "I'm aware of the decision that has been made by the UK Supreme Court.

"It is very much an internal matter for the United Kingdom.

"So I don't think would be helpful for the Irish government to comment on this."

Mr Varadkar said the decision is made and he understands that as a consequences The House of Commons will be recalled tomorrow.

"As of now, my meeting with Prime Minister Mr Johnson is going ahead in the afternoon, But I appreciate that may need to change," he added.

The pair due to meet to discuss Brexit later today on the fringes of the UN General Assembly.

Mr Varadkar said he would "absolutely not" be joining calls for Mr Johnson to reign

He said: "whoever is the prime minister of United Kingdom is somebody we're going to work with and it's not us who decides who the prime minister of the UK is."

The Taoiseach was also asked if he believed the latest developments in the UK will complicate negotiations.

He replied: "I think the negotiations have always been complicated by the fact that the UK Parliament is very divided.

"We saw Prime Minister [Theresa] May attempting to get a deal and different versions of a deal through on three occasions.

"And I think any deal that might be made with Prime Minister Johnson would also face some grave difficulties going through the House of Commons.

"That's always been a problem throughout this, but I don't think that this Supreme Court decision today necessarily alters that arithmetic," he said.

Mr Varadkar met European Council President Donald Tusk in New York yesterday.

The Taoiseach said that Mr Tusk told him "time is quite short" as the October 31 Brexit deadline looms.

He said the EU wants to see a written proposal on solutions from the UK in the first week of October

Mr Varadkar warned:

"The withdrawal agreement is actually an international treaty.

"It’s not the kind of thing that can be amended or cobbled together late at night at the European Council meeting on 17th of October."

He said if the UK does have "meaningful proposals" for changes to the agreement or the joint political declaration "we really need to see them in advance so that they can be worked through... in advance of the EU summit."

Mr Varadkar added: "We have working methods and I know that President Tusk and other EU heads of government would like to see British proposals in writing really in the first week of October, otherwise it is very hard to see how we could agree something at the summit".

Online Editors