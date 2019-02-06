Varadkar will meet May in Dublin on Friday for talks on Brexit, as Juncker reiterates Ireland support

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said he will meet Theresa May for talks in Dublin on Friday.

Mr Varadkar is speaking in Brussels at a press conference with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Ireland is increasingly prepared for a no-deal Brexit, Mr Varadkar said, while highlighting Dublin did not want things to end in such an abrupt split.

"I am confident a solution can be found," Varadkar said after talks with Mr Juncker. "Ireland is increasingly prepared for a no-deal."

Mr Varadkar said he talked to Mr Juncker on EU support for Irish fishermen, farmers and other enterprises that would be hit by the most damaging Brexit. They also discussed the sensitive issue of the Irish border, they said

The press conference is ongoing, but Mr Juncker has said Europe cannot abandon the idea of the backstop and Ireland will not be left alone.

He added that Europe cannot accept Mrs May's idea that the Withdrawal Agreement could be reopened - and that the British Prime Minister knows this.

"Brexit is not a bilateral question between the Republic of Ireland and the UK," he said.

"It's a European issue and that's why we cannot accept the idea that the withdrawal agreement could be reopened. The backstop is part of the withdrawal agreement and we cannot reopen the discussion on the backstop," he said.

"She knows that the Commission is not prepared to reopen the issue," he said

Mr Varadkar said Ireland will be ready for 29 March if there is a no-deal Brexit, and would be ready to rescue Brexit-hit businesses.

