Varadkar warns 'time running short' following EU meeting with Theresa May

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has warned that “time is running short” following a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Salzburg Summit - an informal meeting of EU leaders - this morning.

Ahead of the meeting Mr Varadkar appeared to ramp up pressure on Mrs May, and said no substantial progress has been made on the Irish question in the past six months.

Speaking after the early morning meeting, Mr Varadkar said the meeting with Mrs May and her team was “very good” but warned that “time is running short”.

He said Mrs May was “working hard” on tabling alternative proposals to tackle the thorny issue of the so-called Irish backstop.

The backstop - which must be agreed before a withdrawal agreement can be reached - is a legal agreement that will guarantee the maintenance of a frictionless border on the island of Ireland unless and until a future EU-UK relationship can be agreed.

Last night Mrs May is understood to have rejected a version of the backstop that the EU taskforce had hoped would be more palatable in the UK. It included soft-touch east-west checks away from the Border.

The Taoiseach has signalled that it is down to the UK now to table new proposals, pointing out that the they haven't done so since March when the draft text was first published.

But Mr Varadkar said he believes Mrs May is “sincere” in her commitment to tabling a written alternative and that “we will see what they produce”.

He said the EU is very united around the need to protect the integrity of the single market and that any agreement must include a solution to the Irish question.

The Fine Gael leader reiterated his belief that a deal could be reached in the coming months.

Online Editors