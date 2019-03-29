Varadkar to meet Macron and Merkel amid massive Brexit uncertainty

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar will meet French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week as the massive uncertainty over Brexit continues.

The main focus of the talks will be the latest Brexit developments and no-deal planning will also be on the agenda given the continuing chaos in Westminster.

British Prime Minister will make a renewed bid to get her Withdrawal Agreement through the House of Commons today but this is widely expected to fail.

Mr Varadkar will travel to Paris on Tuesday to meet Mr Macron.

Mrs Merkel will visit Dublin on Thursday.

A government statement said: "These two meetings reflect the deep and warm relations Ireland enjoys with both France and Germany, including the support shown to Ireland during the Brexit negotiations."

Mr Varadkar said: "Both leaders have been strong and consistent allies of Ireland in responding to the unique challenges we face from Brexit.

"I will again express the Government’s gratitude for their continuing solidarity.

"We will take stock of the latest developments on Brexit when we meet, efforts to secure ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement and No Deal planning."

He added:

"We will also take the opportunity to consider the Future of Europe agenda. Important discussions lie ahead, with an informal Summit on the Union’s strategic agenda due in early May in Sibiu, Romania, and negotiations on the EU budget for the period after 2020 due to be finalised by the end of this year."

Mr Varadkar said that while he regularly meets both leaders in Brussels, the these bilateral engagements "are an important opportunity for an in-depth and one-to-one exchange on how to further strengthen our relations away from the bustle of the European Council."

He said: "Our bilateral relations with both Germany and France are better than ever - and will become even more important as we move to a European Union of 27 members.”

Online Editors