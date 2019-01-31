Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has bluntly told British Prime Minister Theresa May her betrayal of the Brexit deal has only "reinforced" the need for a backstop.

Varadkar tells May 'betrayal' shows why we need backstop

As Anglo-Irish relations hit a modern-day low, European leaders also rounded on Mrs May over what they see as an act of bad faith.

In a co-ordinated effort, EU leaders publicly admonished UK politicians over what is being seen as Mrs May's "backstab on the backstop".

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said those in Westminster hoping Europe plans to "abandon the backstop and so Ireland at the last minute" will be disappointed.

"This is not a game. And neither is it a simple bilateral issue. It goes to the heart of what being a member of the European Union means. Ireland's border is Europe's border - and it is our union's priority," he said.

Mrs May conceded her government hadn't settled on a way to replace the backstop, telling MPs "there are a number of proposals for how that could be done".

Measures under consideration include a unilateral exit mechanism from the backstop for the UK, a time limit to the backstop, and "mutual recognition and trusted trader schemes". These have already been tested by the EU and ruled out as unworkable.

Mr Varadkar last night told a private Fine Gael meeting his Government would support a delay to Brexit beyond March 29 if Mrs May sought one.

But relations between Dublin and London continue to plummet.

In an unscripted remark at an event in Dublin yesterday, Tánaiste Simon Coveney took aim at the British Conservative Party, suggesting internal wrangling was behind the prime minister's U-turn on the backstop.

"If this is about keeping a party together that for 30 years has been torn about by different perspectives on the relationship with the European Union...If that's what this is about, I cannot allow that agenda to make Ireland the casualty," he said.

Meanwhile, at a House of Commons committee in London, former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab accused Mr Varadkar of leaking details of a confidential meeting he had with Mr Coveney.

The Taoiseach roundly rejected the claim and Mr Coveney's spokesman described it as "pure spoof".

Then came the terse phone call between Mr Varadkar and Mrs May which resulted in total deadlock.

Mr Varadkar said Ireland's position remains "unchanged", adding that "the latest developments had reinforced the need for a backstop which is legally robust and workable in practice".

The prime minister indicated that she is engaged in "further consultations" with MPs before the two leaders "agreed to stay in touch over the coming period".

Ireland's position received heavyweight backing in the European Parliament where Mr Juncker and the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier both addressed the issue.

Mr Juncker said there could be "no slipping back into darker times past".

"I believe the prime minister's personal commitment on this point. But I also believe that we need a safety net that secures us against this risk.

"We have no incentive nor desire to use the safety net. But at the same time, no safety net can ever truly be safe if it can just be removed at any time," he said.

Likewise, Mr Barnier said he found it hard to accept the UK was trying to blame his team for the current mess. "The backstop is part and parcel of the Withdrawal Agreement. There is no scope for doubt on that point," he said.

Germany's foreign office also tweeted the entire EU "stands by Ireland" and will not allow this country "to be isolated" on the backstop.

At a conference on the future of Europe yesterday, Mr Coveney warned the UK is "running out of road" while pushing unworkable ideas.

"Believe me, this has been explored endlessly in the negotiations over the last two years. We have seen no alternative arrangements that meet this essential threshold.

"And we need a backstop or insurance mechanism based on legal certainty, and not just wishful thinking," he said.

