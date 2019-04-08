Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May by phone this evening.

Varadkar speaks to Theresa May about possibility of delaying Brexit

Following his meeting the EU’s chief negotiator, Mr Varadkar discussed the possibility of delaying Brexit with Mrs May.

“The Taoiseach repeated his openness to an extension of the deadline,” a brief statement said afterwards.

Mr Varadkar also had talks with the leaders of the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Malta this evening.

Online Editors