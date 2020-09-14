Varadkar says UK proposal to breach Brexit deal has "backfired" if it's a tactic for trade talks

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has said that if British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposed legislation that breaches the Brexit deal with the EU is a negotiating tactic, it has "backfired".

And he said that if it's not a tactic it means the UK is a country that doesn't honour international treaties and it would be "a great shame" for " a really great country to become a shadow of its former self."

His remarks come as the House of Commons considers the Internal Market Bill which undermines the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and the Irish protocols aimed at avoiding a hard border.

The British Government admits it breaks international law but claims it does so in a limited way.

It claims the legislation is needed as an insurance policy to prevent what Mr Johnson has claimed would be a "blockade" between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK in the event of a no trade-deal Brexit.

The move has caused anger in the EU as trade talks continue and Britain has been warned to drop the controversial Bill.

Mr Varadkar was asked if he was worried trade talks will collapse over the row.

He said it's a good thing that talks are continuing as the most important thing for Irish farmers and exporters is that a free trade agreement is secured and tariffs and quotas are avoided from the start of next year.

He said he has confidence in the EU's negotiator Michel Barnier and the European Commission to make the right decision on the future of the talks.

Mr Varadkar said he wants to see a change of mind from the UK Government and added: "I think what they've done if it was a negotiating tactic has now backfired."

He said countries around the world including the United States are wondering if the UK is the kind of country it could do a deal with.

"What's interesting for me is not just the opposition that you're seeing from former Prime Ministers like Tony Blair or David Cameron or John Major it's hard-line Brexiteers, people like Lord Lamont, people like Lord Howard, saying this isn't Brexit," Mr Varadkar added.

He said Brexit was supposed to be about sovereignty and the freedom to negotiate trade deals but if the UK no longer honours treaties and doesn't respect international law "there's no country that's going to want to deal with them.

"I think they've made a mistake in this regard and I hope they reconsider it."

Mr Varadkar predicted that the Internal Market Bill will get a "rough ride" in the House of Commons that there's "high probability" the House of Lords will reject it.

He said: "I do hope it's a negotiating tactic, then we can continue to negotiate and come to the free trade agreement that all sides say they want.

"If it's not a negotiating tactic, it means that Britain has become a very different country, and Britain has become one of those few countries in Europe, that doesn't honour treaties and doesn't respect international law,

"It would be really great shame for a country like United Kingdom - a really great country - to become a shadow of its former self."

