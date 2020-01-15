Varadkar praised by European Commission President for 'leadership' in Brexit talks

EUROPEAN Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen praised Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for his "leadership" in the Brexit process.

The remarks - from such a senior EU figure on the first full day of the election campaign may raise the hackles of opposition politicians here.

But Ms Von Der Leyen was also careful to praise the "unity of everybody here in Ireland" and the work of other politicians for the success Brexit process.

Mr Varadkar has made his role in brokering a Brexit deal with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson one of the key pillars of his campaign for re-election.

He has claimed that you don't change team when it's "half-time" in Brexit and Fine Gael has poured scorn on Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin's potential alternative line-up in talks.

Ms Von Der Leyen was asked about Mr Varadkar's claim and said it is a "golden rule" in the EU not to comment on such matters.

Ms Von Der Leyen is a former minister in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government. Ms Merkel's party is allied to Fine Gael in Europe.

Earlier the Commission President did thank Mr Varadkar for his contribution to the Brexit process.

She said the Withdrawal Agreement brings "legal certainty" and avoids a hard border in Ireland.

Ms Von Der Leyen added that EU negotiator Michel Barnier told her: "it would not have been possible to reach this agreement, without the very hard work, the patience, and the unity of everybody here in Ireland."

She included the Irish government, politicians in the parliament and the civil service in this and said that without the "whole country coming together this would not have been possible."

She added: "Therefore Leo thank you a lot for your leadership and the cooperation that was excellent.

"And I think we see now the results... are excellent too."

Ms Von Der Leyen arrived at Government Buildings to the noise of protesting beef farmers outside.

In his comments Mr Varadkar noted the importance of the next phase of Brexit including the trade talks.

He said that whatever problems the Irish beef industry faces at the moment "they'll be much worse" if farmers don't have access to the British market in 2021.

