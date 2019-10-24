Varadkar is predicting election win for Johnson

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has predicted that Boris Johnson will win a UK general election - if he campaigns on the Brexit deal.

Speaking at a private Fine Gael meeting, Mr Varadkar told TDs that it could be next Monday before the EU finalises its approach to a fresh Brexit extension.

However, there is a growing expectation that the UK will be given until January 31 to get the Withdrawal Agreement through the House of Commons.

If Mr Johnson is able to get it passed at an earlier date, the exit could be fast-tracked.

There is a strong likelihood that the UK could have a general election during the intervening three months.

Sources told the Irish Independent that Mr Varadkar expressed confidence that the Conservative Party will win that vote and Mr Johnson will return as prime minister.

That may put him in a position to pass the deal without relying on support from the DUP or Labour.

Mr Johnson has told EU Council President Donald Tusk that Brexit should not be delayed beyond October 31.

The prime minister's official spokesman said Mr Johnson "set out that he continues to believe that there should be no extension and that it is in the interests of both [the EU] and the United Kingdom for us to leave on October 31".

But a Number 10 source said it "looks like" Brussels will offer an extension until January 31, adding: "At that point we know what will always happen: this broken Parliament will always vote for delay rather than a deal.

"Therefore if this Parliament is unwilling to vote for a deal then, we will have to go for a general election."

Mr Johnson spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday.

Opposition parties in the UK have signalled they will back a poll this autumn if the EU grants a delay until next year.

Mr Johnson met Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to discuss a timetable for passing crucial Brexit legislation, but a Conservative source said Mr Corbyn made clear he has "no policy except more delays and to spend 2020 having referendums".

A Labour spokeswoman said Mr Corbyn reiterated Labour's offer to "agree a reasonable timetable to debate, scrutinise and amend the Withdrawal Agreement Bill" and "restated that Labour will support a general election when the threat of a no-deal crash-out is off the table".

In the Dáil, Mr Varadkar said EU leaders hoped to reach a consensus on the extension in the coming days - but if this is not possible they will meet in Brussels.

France is believed to be the most resistant to more delay, but Irish sources said President Emmanuel Macron will ultimately back an extension.

Mr Varadkar said: "My bags are always packed for Brussels and packed they are again."

He also praised Mr Johnson's proposed Withdrawal Agreement as a "good agreement allowing the UK to leave the European Union in an orderly fashion".

"It also creates a unique solution for Northern Ireland, recognising the unique history and geography of Northern Ireland," he added.

Irish Independent