Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has hit out at UK Brexiteers saying they have been chasing unicorns "for a very long time" and warned that the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal is now a "growing possibility".

Varadkar hits out at Brexiteers 'chasing unicorns' as he warns no-deal a growing possibility

He made the remarks in Washington as he responded for the first time to yesterday's Westminster vote rejecting British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal with the EU.

Mr Varadkar has said the Irish government has been preparing for a no-deal scenario and said that "as a result of the vote yesterday in the House of Commons it is now a growing possibility".

He also raised concerns about UK proposals for tariff-free cross border trade in Ireland in a no-deal situation questioning if it would be workable.

He suggested it could ultimately result in customs checks at ports in Northern Ireland.

Mr Varadkar also took a swipe at hard-line Brexiteers.

He said: "I think a lot of the people who advocated for Brexit have been chasing unicorns now for a very long time.

"And as we head into the next few weeks it should be patently obvious to everyone that unicorns only exist in fairy tales.

He added: "I would say to people who advocated Brexit - is this really what they wanted? - protectionism tariffs, borders, restrictions on trade? Is this really what Brexit was all about?"

Mr Varadkar said of the UK's proposals for no tariffs across the Northern Ireland border that "European Law and European Customs code will apply so the common external tariff will apply to any goods exported from the United Kingdom to the European Union."

He said he didn't think the UK's suggestions would be workable for very long.

He said: "They propose to treat Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the United Kingdom in a few weeks time.

"Let's not forget one of the big objections to the backstop was that that might happen in a few years time."

He warned that the idea could see Northern Ireland become "a back door to the European Single Market".

He added: "I think within a matter of months that would lead to the need for checks at Northern Ireland's ports.

"So those who oppose the agreement may find that something very akin to the backstop is applied by the UK government in only a few weeks time."

Mr Varadkar said he knows a lot of people in Ireland are very worried today about the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

He said: "I want to say to our exporters and our business people today, our farmers, our fishermen, the government has your back.

"We have put in place a package of measures to support incomes, to support and assist business, to restructure and re-orientate to new markets.

"There will be damage limitation, we will protect incomes, we will protect jobs and we will support businesses to overcome whatever happens in the next couple of weeks."

He promised the broader public that the Common Travel Area between Ireland and the UK including free movement will continue and that this has already been agreed.

He insisted Ireland is "well prepared for a no-deal. "

Mr Varadkar added: "Unlike other countries we have a budget surplus, we can borrow if we have to and the NTMA has the cash on standby.

"This is something we have been preparing for for many years now."

Mr Varadkar was also asked about a possible extension to the UK's departure date from the EU.

He said: "I think an extension has to have a purpose.

"That's really what we need to hear from London in the next couple of days after they have their various votes today and tomorrow and perhaps if there are more votes too.

"If there is an extension, what's the point to it?

"We don't want a rolling cliff edge where tough decisions that they have to make get put off until the end of June, the end of July or September.

"That is not going to work for anyone."

Online Editors