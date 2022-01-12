US trade official calls for ‘good faith’ talks on Northern Ireland between Britain and EU

THE top US trade official has called on the EU and UK to find a “durable” solution to post-Brexit tensions in Northern Ireland.

US trade representa tive Katherine Tai urged both sides to “act in good faith” to find a solution, following renewed UK threats to suspend a protocol to its 2019 EU exit deal regulating the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland.

“President Biden, the US Congress and I care very deeply about supporting and preserving the Good Friday Agreement that has brought peace to Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland,” she told an online event organised by the Institute for International and European Affairs.

“We are encouraging, here on our side of the Atlantic, both the UK and the EU to find a solution that is durable and that maintains peace in Northern Ireland.”

Ms Tai also reiterated calls for a patent waiver on Covid vaccines to allow more countries to produce their own – a move that is opposed by the EU.

The Tánaiste has said Ireland will keep an “open mind” on any written proposals that are brought to the World Trade Organization (WTO), which is to meet next month.

“For as long as we are not able to effectively and comprehensively deploy the tools that are being developed to manage and address the Covid epidemiology, our global economic situation will continue to be at the end of a leash that is controlled by the pandemic,” Ms Tai said.

She said a failure to vaccinate the rest of the world had “economic implications” as well “a moral aspect”.

“Until we really, comprehensively, are able to provide access to those tools, we are going to continue to be in this herky-jerky, supply-chain-disrupted situation that I know is just deeply challenging to all of us, but will pose a major obstacle to the robust recovery that we are all looking for.”

Last December the Seanad passed a unanimous motion calling on the Government to publicly support a waiver on the so-called Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) for Covid-19 vaccines.

The proposal was first put forward by South Africa and India over a year ago, and is now supported by over 100 countries.