Ursula Von der Leyen and Boris Johnson to meet in last-ditch bid to reach Brexit deal

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives to brief EU ambassadors at the European Council in Brussels. Photo: John Thys/AP

A face-to-face meeting between Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson will form part of last-ditch efforts to avoid the massive economic fallout of a failure to reach a Brexit trade deal.

Another day of talks in Brussels failed to reach agreement due to ongoing “significant differences” on the so-called level playing field, governance of the future relationship between the EU and UK and fisheries.

European Commission president Ms von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Mr Johnson will meet in Brussels amid a need to reach a deal before a European Council summit on Thursday.

Amid speculation that the meeting could take place tomorrow, Government sources here raised concern at a “downbeat” EU assessment of progress in the talks and that the time left to strike a deal is “incredibly tight”.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said last night the mood in Brussels was “starting to shift to contingency planning for a no-deal”.

He will update Cabinet today on the state of play in the talks as well as briefing colleagues on Ireland’s preparations for the possibility of a UK crash-out without a trade deal at the end of the year.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the situation was “very challenging” and the outstanding issues “will not easily be resolved”.

He said: “Overall, it is in the interests of all concerned that a proper trade deal is agreed.

“Our respective economies across Europe and the UK would suffer – unnecessarily in my view – in the event of a no deal.

“It would be a significant failure if there were to be a no-deal outcome,” he said, adding: “The deadline is within days because clearly we are running towards the end of the year.”

UK sources said “no tangible progress” had been made during the negotiations, which were now looking “very tricky”.

In a joint statement, Mr Johnson and Ms von der Leyen said: “As agreed on Saturday, we took stock today of the ongoing negotiations.

“We agreed that the conditions for finalising an agreement are not there, due to the remaining significant differences on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries.

“We asked our chief negotiators and their teams to prepare an overview of the remaining differences to be discussed in a physical meeting in Brussels in the coming days.”

Their second call in as little over 48 hours came after Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost spent the day talking in Brussels.

The negotiators spent the last week talking in London, but the stalemate continues with major differences on the three issues which have blocked progress for months.

Downing Street said on Monday it was prepared to continue talks for “as long as we have time available”, but admitted time was in “very short supply”. Mr Barnier, in contrast, told MEPs the deadline for talks succeeding is tomorrow.

There was an apparent olive branch from the British government which said it would drop clauses in a new law that breaches the Irish protocols in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement if solutions were found in the coming days.

There was consternation in the EU and Ireland over the UK government’s Internal Market Bill (IMB) which breaches international law and undermines sections of the Withdrawal Agreement related to Ireland.

Mr Coveney tweeted a link to the British government announcement yesterday afternoon having renewed a warning that the ratification of any trade deal would be put at risk if the IMB and another planned taxation bill was passed.

The Government here viewed the move as positive but also argued the clauses should never have been tabled in the first place.

Ireland’s EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said Brexit talks could only achieve a result if Britain took on board the need to compromise on the three key outstanding issues.

“No, it’s not looking good and the reason it’s not looking good is that the UK are failing to understand the significance of the three outstanding issues and the need for the UK to compromise,” she told RTÉ.

The day’s proceedings began at 6.30am yesterday with Mr Barnier telling a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels that negotiations were still blocked over fishing rights, rules for fair trade and a dispute-resolution mechanism.

The issues have bedevilled these trade deal talks since they began eight months ago.

All eyes are now on an EU leaders’ summit on Thursday. That is when an outline deal – or an admission of failure – will be put to the 27 leaders.

A senior Brussels official said the leaders would either “welcome a deal” if there was one, or else demand the urgent preparation of contingency measures. “These are going to be decisive hours for the future of our UK relations, and I guess we are at the make it or break it moment,” they said.

Irish Independent