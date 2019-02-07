Uncertainty around Brexit has consumers worried - new report

New figures show consumer sentiment edged higher in January due to post-Christmas sales and positive jobs news.

But large numbers of consumers expect weaker economic conditions to prevail over the year.

The KBC Bank/ESRI consumer sentiment index increased to 98.8 in January from 96.5 in December, the second monthly increase in the past three months.

But the current reading is well below the 2018 average of 102.5, with political chaos and the impact it will have on this country were blamed.

KBC said the sharp weakening in sentiment that occurred between July and October has been followed by a period of relative stability as consumers await further clarity on Brexit to assess whether this year will be a year of promise or pain.

Mr Hughes said: “Not surprisingly, the weakest element of the survey in January, as in recent months, was consumers’ assessment of the outlook for the Irish economy.

“For the second month in a row, more consumers expected weaker rather than stronger conditions to prevail in the next twelve months.”

The economist said the likelihood is that sentiment and spending indicators will remain on a choppy path this year.

As bills for Christmas spending arrive and UK difficulties in delivering the EU withdrawal agreement increase, the likelihood is that Irish consumer confidence will weaken this month, he added.

Consumers are trying to balance the risks threatened by a hard Brexit with the reality of ongoing improvements in the economy in recent years.

Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) economist Philip Economides said the gain last month was often referred to as the January effect.

He said: “The uplifting sense of a new year combined with recent holidays often result in highly optimistic responses. However, this same effect did little to diminish the loss of confidence in the broader economic outlook.”

He said the general economic outlook indicator fell further to 47 points in January, a considerable weakening of economic confidence. These concerns will unlikely to dispel until adequate progress is made in ongoing Brexit negotiations, Mr Economides added.

The small improvement in Irish consumer sentiment in January was at odds with a sharp drop in the corresponding US indicator that likely reflected a combination of concerns related to the Federal Government shutdown and the sell-off in equity markets in late 2018.

In contrast, Euro area consumer confidence edged higher, in part because of a likely seasonal easing in the worries weighing on French consumers while UK consumer confidence held steady albeit at a relatively weak level.

Online Editors