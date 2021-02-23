UK willing to extend Brexit transition to April 30th to allow EU more time to ratify

The UK has agreed to extend emergency application of its Brexit trade deal with the EU to the end of April, despite the “uncertainty” it creates.

The Christmas Eve deal has been ‘provisionally' in force since 1 January to allow time to translate it into various languages and for MEPs to vote on the terms. That temporary period is due to expire on Sunday threatening a fresh round of confusion and disruption at borders.

However, in a letter to the EU on Tuesday, the UK's cabinet office minister and Brexit point man, Michael Gove, said provisionally applying the deal “was not the United Kingdom’s preferred outcome given the uncertainty it creates for individuals and businesses”.

“Our expectation is that the European Union should be able to satisfy its internal requirements before 30 April 2021, and that we would therefore not be asked to further extend the period of provisional application beyond 30 April 2021,” Mr Gove wrote in the letter, dated 23 February.

He said the Partnership Council and other bodies set up under the trade deal should not “begin their work formally” until then.

Mr Gove and European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič are due to meet in the Partnership Council on Wednesday to discuss the continuing trade disruptions in Northern Ireland.

However, Mr Gove said the Partnership Council could meet formally to make “where there are essential decisions which cannot be deferred”.

Meanwhile, MEPs have prepared their position on the deal, with co-author Kati Piri saying on Monday that the Parliament is ready to go ahead with a vote on it, but waiting on the other EU institutions to confirm their position.

“We have everything prepared to go to a vote, we could still do it this week,” the Dutch MEP told reporters on Monday.

EU ministers have held off on formally approving the text until it is translated into all official languages.

Online Editors