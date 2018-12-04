The British government is not going to revoke its notice to quit the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday after the EU's top legal adviser said Britain had the right to do so.

UK will not revoke Article 50 after EU top legal adviser said it could - Theresa May spokesman

The spokesman also said the aide's comments were not a final judgment.

Earlier, the European Court of Justice's advocate general said Britain has the right to withdraw its Brexit notice from the European Union unilaterally.

The non-binding advice comes as the British parliament begins five days of debates on Prime Minister Theresa May's proposed Brexit deal with the EU before voting on it next Tuesday.

"Advocate General (Manuel) Campos Sanchez-Bordona proposes that the Court of Justice should declare that Article 50 ... allows the unilateral revocation of the notification of the intention to withdraw from the EU," the ECJ, the bloc's highest court, said.

"That possibility continues to exist until such time as the withdrawal agreement is formally concluded," it said in a statement.

While the advocate general's opinions are not binding, the court tends to follow them in its final rulings. It was not know when it would announce its decision.

Britain is due to leave the bloc on March 29, 2019, and May has agreed on an exit pact and an outline of the future EU-British ties with the other 27 EU states. But the proposed accord must yet be backed in the British parliament, where it faces stiff opposition.

The case was brought before the ECJ by Scottish politicians opposed to Brexit. They hope that if the court rules in their favour, it would pave the way for a potential second referendum, giving voters the option to remain in the EU.

"The decision is one that the UK can make unilaterally - without needed the consent of the other (EU) member states. That puts the decision about our future back into the hands of our own elected representatives," said Jo Maugham, one of the lawyers involved in the case.

The crucial December 11 vote is likely to decide the shape of Brexit. If, against the odds, May wins, Britain will leave the EU on March 29 on the terms she negotiated with Brussels - its biggest shift in trade and foreign policy for more than 40 years.

If she loses, May could call for a second vote on the deal. But defeat would increase the chances of a "no-deal" exit, which could mean chaos for Britain's economy and businesses, and put May under fierce pressure to resign.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney denied accusations of scaremongering after the bank said last week that, under a worst-case Brexit, Britain could suffer greater damage to its economy than during the financial crisis of 2008.

