UK will enjoy 'decade of prosperity' in wake of Brexit, says Johnson

Boris Johnson claims that Britain can look forward to a decade of "prosperity and opportunity" as it finally ends the "rancour and uncertainty" of Brexit.

In his New Year message, the British prime minister said that with the UK set to leave the EU on January 31, his government could look to address other priorities.

"As we say goodbye to 2019 we can also turn the page on the division, rancour and uncertainty which has dominated public life and held us back for far too long," said Mr Johnson.

"We can start a new chapter in the history of our country, in which we come together and move forward united, unleashing the enormous potential of the British people."

