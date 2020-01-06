'UK trading Rolls Royce for saloon' - Hogan lays down rules for Brexit trade deal

The UK is “trading a Rolls Royce for a second-hand saloon” by leaving the EU , European Commissioner Phil Hogan says.

Mr Hogan, the EU’s trade chief, has set down conditions the British side will have to meet to strike a Brexit trade deal.

The Commissioner said leaving the single market will have major consequences for the UK.

“This move still baffles me because the full consequences of that decision are still not understood in the United Kingdom.

“Why would they trade a Rolls Royce, which would be very familiar to the UK, for a second-hand saloon,” he said.

Addressing Ireland’s Ambassadors who are gathered in Dublin for their annual new year’s conference, Mr Hogan said any new trade agreement will require “firm and fair rules”.

“Prime Minister Johnson said he wants a best in class free trade agreement. And from our side in the EU, as Michelle Barnier has pointed out, best in class means a trade agreement that is not just about economic and financial gains, zero tariffs zero quotas but is also an agreement which is the interest of our people, their environment, respect for the rights and respectful of their quality of life.

“So, we will therefore require solid guarantees of a level playing field in relation to state aid, labour laws, environmental protections and taxation arrangements. None of us is under any illusion about how difficult this part of the negotiations will be,” he said.

Mr Hogan said new European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will soon be meeting Mr Johnson.

However, he remains dismissive of the British deadline of this summer for the conclusion of the talks.

Mr Hogan said the future trade agreement would be a major issue for the current and next government.

He declined to speculate on the timing of the general election.

“I expect the electorate will be conscious, whatever government formation will arise from an Irish general election, I’d suspect all parties will have similar objectives to have a good relationship with the EU,” he said.

The Commissioner said it would be helpful if the Northern Assembly was back up and running.

Mr Hogan said Ireland must remain unified with the EU. He said the Government and diplomats now needed to agree with other countries, where previously there would have been differences.

He encouraged a policy of “maximum flexibility without selling your soul”.

